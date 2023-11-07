Conor McGregor offers chilling preview of UFC fight with Michael Chandler: ‘I’m coming back for my 20th professional KO’

Expected to make his return to the Octagon next year for a blockbuster welterweight fight against Michael Chandler, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has vowed to rack up his twentieth professional mixed martial arts victory by way of knockout, when he tackles the veteran American.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula back in July 2021 in the main event of UFC 264, suffering a subsequent doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to arch-rival and common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor prior to his last fight against Dustin Poirier 🤯 pic.twitter.com/atDCq9dFtP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 2, 2023

As for Chandler, the former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion and one-time UFC title challenger, has himself been sidelined since he suffered defeat to Poirier – in the form of a third round rear-naked choke submission loss back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden.

Serving as opposing coaches opposite each other earlier this year on an edition of The Ultimate Fighter, McGregor and Chandler has been earmarked to fight in a 2024 return to the Octagon for the Dubliner – with rumors continually linking the duo with a blockbuster feature at a UFC 300 card in April next.

Conor McGregor itching for UFC return

Appearing in Saudi Arabia last month to take in former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou’s professional boxing debut with WBC champion, Tyson Fury, McGregor complained that he had been kept from his livelihood – before urging the promotion to give him a date to fight.

“I’ve been kept from my living for three years now, understand that,” Conor McGregor said. “I came through what I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss – imagine what that does. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said: I relate.”

“I must return to my way of living,” Conor McGregor explained. “This is my job, so it’s beyond frustrating. I just want the date. My date, please.”

And on social media overnight, the 35-year-old striker made it clear he would searching for the knockout blow when he eventually stands opposite Chandler next year.

“Coming back for my 20th professional MMA KO,” Conor McGregor posted on his official Instagram account.

Who wins in a future fight: Conor McGregor or Michael Chandler?