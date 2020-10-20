Conor McGregor has been breaking down his infamous fight with the current lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor and ‘The Eagle’ met at UFC 229 in 2018. On the night Nurmagomedov dominated the fight before picking up a fourth-round submission win – or so everyone thought.

‘Notorious’ has now taken to social media to claim he was in fact up on the scorecards before succumbing to a rear-naked choke in the fourth round.

“On the mula! Round 1’s mine,” McGregor told a fan on Twitter. “Out struck 3-1. Elbow, knees, clatters! He held on. 2s his but I land multiple knees. One from standing after the overhand, and one from bottom into the eye socket at kimura attempt. Not a scratch end of round also. I won round 3, and 4 until the trip.”

Many saw round one of the UFC 229 main event as a clear one for Nurmagomedov who was able to get a fairly early takedown and secure the position. McGregor doesn’t agree and explained why in a follow up post, he wrote.

“Damage! Back hands forced him to the fence. Knee into neck as he shot, after 15 seconds of opening bell. Heavy elbow right into his temple as he froze after his shot. Repeated clatters to the temple while he tries his mermaid wrap leg. Rd was 1 pitiful from him. Rd 2 saved him.”

Another fan then mocked the Irishman for his claims by posting a post-fight picture of McGregor looking defeated on the mat. The 32-year-old quickly fired back by referencing his post-fight brawl with Nurmagomedov’s team, he wrote.

“Ye, not a scratch. Relaxing before I bounced up and bet his brother and his cousin round.”

McGregor has been retired from fighting for much of 2020 after becoming disillusioned by the lack of opponents available to him after beating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 in January. As of late talk has turned to his impending return. A January 23 rematch against Dustin Poirier has been verbally agreed upon and now just needs contracts to be signed.

