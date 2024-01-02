Conor McGregor opens as slight betting favorite to beat rival Michael Chandler in June UFC showdown

Amid an announcement revealing his return to the UFC at an earmarked UFC 302 event on June 29. – ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has opened as a slight betting favorite to beat Michael Chandler in a planned middleweight matchup this summer.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left leg in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

As for Chandler, the former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight kingpin has yet to make his return since he dropped a third round rear-naked choke loss to common-foe, Poirier back in November 2022 at Madison Square Garden.

And appearing to confirm a UFC 302 battle at the middleweight limit during International Fight Week in June coming, McGregor has opened as a slight betting favorite at -120 to beat Michael Chandler, who has opened as a +100 betting underdog.

Conor McGregor opens as favorite to beat Michael Chandler

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor, who would become the first fighter with wins spanning a staggering four separate weight classes should he beat Chandler in an earmarked middleweight fight at UFC 302,

In his most recent win, McGregor turned in a 40-second stoppage of Donald Cerrone at the welterweight limit – blitzing though the Hall of Fame inductee with a vicious high-kick and follow-up strikes knockout win over the Colorado veteran.

As for Chandler, the one-time lightweight title chaser landed a hellacious second round front kick KO win over former interim champion, Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May 2022 – landing one of the most brutal finishes in the history of the organization.



And all while the promotion have yet to officially announce a revealed UFC 302 headliner between McGregor and Chandler during International Fight Week, the Crumlin counter striker was steadfast in his confirmation of a fight with the Kill Cliff FC staple over the course of the weekend.

“Ladies and gentleman, a Happy New Year to you all,” Conor McGregor said in the video posted on social media. “I would like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time, will take place in Las Vegas, for International Fight Week, on June 29.”

“Come a little closer, and the opponent; Michael Chandler,” Conor McGregor continued. “And the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds [laughing].”

And whilst Missouri native, Chandler has welcomed the opportunity to fight at the middleweight limit against McGregor, former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier has urged the former to stop dancing to the Dubliner’s tune as often as he appears to be.

“I think this is a game, I think Conor McGregor is the puppetmaster, and I think Michael Chandler is being far too easy to play with,” Daniel Cormier said. “At this point, Michael Chander is Pinocchio. Conor McGregor’s doing stuff like (pulling his strings) with Michael Chandler and I don’t like it, because I like Michael Chandler. But I think he’s doing too much.”

