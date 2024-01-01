Daniel Cormier urges Michael Chandler to pushback on middleweight fight with Conor McGregor: ‘He’s too easy to play with’

Former two-division champion, Daniel Cormier has urged lightweight contender, Michael Chandler to show some gile and pushback at Conor McGregor’s announcement of a middleweight fight at UFC 302 on June 29. next – claiming the Kill Cliff FC is far to easy to play with for the Dubliner.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

As for Chandler, the Missouri veteran’s most recent outing came in the form of a third round rear-naked choke loss to Poirier back in November of last year to boot.

However, yesterday, Crumlin counter striker, McGregor claimed he was set to fight Chandler during International Fight Week next year in late June, taking on the former at a middleweight limit debut for the duo – at an earmarked UFC 302 pay-per-view event.

Daniel Cormier urges Michael Chandler to fight back against Conor McGregor

And welcoming the possibility of a middleweight fight with McGregor in June, Chandler has been urged to fight back against the stipulation in place by the Dubliner, with Cormier claiming the former is being used as a puppet by the former two-weight champion.

“I think this is a game, I think Conor McGregor is the puppetmaster, and I think Michael Chandler is being far too easy to play with,” Daniel Cormier said on DC & RC. “At this point, Michael Chander is Pinocchio. Conor McGregor’s doing stuff like (pulling his strings) with Michael Chandler and I don’t like it, because I like Michael Chandler. But I think he’s doing too much.”

