UFC Star Daniel Cormier Reports Stolen Pickup Truck at San Jose Airport

Daniel Cormier, a retired UFC champion and current commentator, has reported that his brand new pickup truck was stolen just four days after he purchased it. The incident occurred while Cormier was away covering UFC 317 in Las Vegas.

Daniel Cormier Loses High-End Truck to Theft While Covering UFC Event

Daniel Cormier had parked his vehicle, a 2025 Ram 1500 TRX, at the San Jose International Airport before departing for the event. Upon his return, Cormier was informed by airport staff that his truck had been driven out of the parking structure on Thursday night. The theft was confirmed by surveillance footage, which showed the vehicle leaving the premises without authorization.

“I’m pressing the key, everything. I go here, talking to these people. They tell me my car was driven out of the parking structure on Thursday night. Somebody stole my truck at the San Jose airport.”

Daniel Cormier shared his frustration in a video posted to his Instagram account, where he detailed the events and appealed to his followers for information. The San Jose Police Department has opened an investigation into the theft and is reviewing available evidence. Authorities are working to determine how the theft occurred and if any security lapses contributed to the situation. The value of the stolen truck is estimated at approximately $225,000, making it a high-profile case for local law enforcement.

Some MMA fans joked about the challenges of owning a high-value vehicle, while others have offered advice on tracking and recovering stolen cars. Cormier, who resides in San Jose, California, remains hopeful that his truck will be recovered soon. He has urged anyone with information to contact the authorities.