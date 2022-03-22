Conor McGregor is back at Crumlin Boxing Club, the place where he began the journey of being a professional fighter as a teenager.

The multi-time world champion has been recovering steadily from the horrific leg break he suffered in his last outing with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor provided an injury update earlier this month as he returned to training for the first time since he broke his leg.

After months of rehab and physical therapy, the first ‘champ-champ’ is back on the pads for some heavy training. Although McGregor has not given a solidified date for his return, he shared on The Mac Life that he’s aiming for a comeback late summer this year but is not going to put a specific date on it given the nature of the injury.

The ‘Mystic Mac’ can be seen hard at work at the boxing club operated by Irish boxing legend Phil Sutcliffe, the coach who also now advises some of Ireland’s top mixed martial arts fighters.

Does Conor McGregor look ready to return to the UFC?

Conor McGregor had posted a video showing light pad work outside as an update on his recovery on March 10. While the Irish superstar didn’t look ready to train properly, he received criticism from the likes of Henry Cejudo, Jake Paul, and others who slammed his boxing technique. In true McGregor fashion, he fired shots right back even calling Cejudo a ‘fat midget novice’.

Slowly but surely, he’s picking up the pace in training as he recovers. His movement looks more fluid in the most recent video compared to the older one. He had indicated his desire to return to full contact sparring, grappling, and other facets of the mixed martial arts game as he heals up from the injury.

Dana White had hinted at the possibility of McGregor getting a lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira in his return. With his demands for a fight against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier, and a possible third fight against Nate Diaz, it’s uncertain who McGregor will be lined up against when he is fully fit to fight.

Who would you like to see Conor McGregor fight in his return?

