Conor McGregor didn’t take kindly to Henry Cejudo offering him some coaching advice, dubbing ‘Triple C’ a “fat midget novice” in response.

On Thursday, ‘Notorious’ uploaded a clip of him hitting pads as he prepares to make his eagerly anticipated comeback after suffering a nasty leg break at UFC 264 in July last year.

Keepin it tasty 👅 pic.twitter.com/qtqqbzdCW3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 11, 2022

McGregor is just a few days into training again after his lengthy injury layoff but Cejudo didn’t think it was too soon to give the Irishman some pointers.

“Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the (Goat emoji),” Cejudo wrote in response to the video.

Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the 🐐 https://t.co/0vcxTQuK0k — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 11, 2022

Rather than respond to Cejudo directly, McGregor opted to highlight a clip of the former flyweight and bantamweight champion holding pads for Cris Cyborg. The Irishman seems to take issue with the fact Cejudo, who is best known for his wrestling, has any advice to give elite-level strikers such as himself of Cyborg.

“The audacity of this little fat midget novice to be holding a kick pad for cris cyborg. Look at the state of him omg,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Fat midget novice. @HenryCejudo u are a little fat midget novice”

McGregor also found a 2016 tweet from Cejudo labeling ‘Notorious’ the greatest of all time.

GiveMeSport

Conor McGregor’s Developing New Style Ahead Of Comeback

“I feel nice and strong, for sure,” McGregor said. “It’s getting there day by day. I’m advised to take it easy, but I’m definitely feeling (better). You know, I’m shadowboxing a lot and I’m figuring out what way (to fight). I’m developing a style,” McGregor told LowKickMMA at Bellator 275.

“I think people are going to start respecting different aspects of my game. My shots from the bottom, my shots from top. I have many different styles of fighting. So, we’ll get there for sure,” McGregor added. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. There’s been a lot achieved but a lot still to go and I’m excited for that. I’m excited to go for my fans.”

Do you think Conor McGregor is right to scoff after receiving striking advice from Henry Cejudo?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.