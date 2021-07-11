Dustin Poirier has scored a first round doctor’s stoppage victory over Conor McGregor — who suffered a leg injury at the closing stages of the opening round, after Poirier claimed a prior checked leg kick resulted in an apparent leg break suffered by the Dubliner.

McGregor opens the first round with a multitude of calf kicks of his own, as well as incorporating a couple spinning back kicks to the body. With Poirier responding with some good counters, McGregor clinched and attempted to set up a guillotine.

Surviving the attempt, Poirier began raining down with ground strikes as McGregor landed elbows from the bottom.

As the two return to the feet from the exchanges on the bottom, McGregor fell back onto his own left leg, resulting in a horrific leg injury — subsequently ending the bout.

Below, catch the highlights from the headlining bout.

HEAVY ground and pound by the Diamond 👊#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/MlDAiNKKtW — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021

The DIAMOND gets the dub via Doctor's Stoppage in RD 1️⃣ #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/fa4u4LVxzl — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021