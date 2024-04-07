Charles Oliveira echoes calls for Conor McGregor fight after UFC 300: ‘You’re putting way too much money in your bank’

Earlier this week, former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira’s head coach, Diego Lima confirmed how if afforded the opportunity, his student would accept an immediate turnaround against Conor McGregor after his return at UFC 300. And the Brazilian himself has backed up those claims, citing the chance to make a lucrative payday for himself.

Oliveira, the current number one ranked lightweight contender and former undisputed division champion, is slated to make his return at UFC 300 next weekend in an officially billed lightweight title-eliminator against surging contender, Arman Tsarukyan.

Sidelined since last June, Sao Paulo finisher, Charles Oliveira most recently returned to the winner’s enclosure with a blistering first round ground strikes TKO win over perennial contender, Beneil Dariush – snapping the Iranian’s impressive winning streak.

And meeting with Armenian challenger, Tsarukyan in a high-profile title-eliminator next weekend on the main card of UFC 300, Oliveira’s head coach, the above-mentioned, Lima claimed that if offered the chance, his student would most likely accept a fight with former champion, McGregor before a lightweight title charge against past-foe, Islam Makhachev.

“It would be great to fight (Conor) McGregor,” Diego Lima said. “Professionally speaking, [fighting McGregor[ would be incredible. If we had the opportunity to fight McGregor at welterweight after this fight [with Arman Tsarukyan], we would fight McGregor. But how abou the belt. OK, we’ll fight the belt after that, God willing. But we know that with McGregor, the creature has become bigger than the creator.”



“We know that if the opportunity came, McGregor already considered this fight – if we really had this opportunity, that’s the one we want,” Lima explained.

Charles Oliveira welcomes Conor McGregor clash after UFC 300

And echoing his coach’s claims, Oliveira cited the chance to land a significant fight pursue for himself as the reason for entertaining a fight with McGregor before a chance to reclaim his lightweight crown.

“I would absolutely go with Conor (McGregor) because of the money,” Charles Oliveira told MMA Fighting. “Everything has to be discussed. When you sit at the table, and there’s a contract, you say, ‘Ok, cool, I want this win. Am I next in line with a win?’ … You’re putting way too much money in your bank account to live a good live, and then you’re fighting for the title. It doesn’t make any difference.”

