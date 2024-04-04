Charles Oliveira eyes grudge fight with Conor McGregor after UFC 300 return: ‘That’s the one we want’

Slated to make his return to the Octagon next weekend at UFC 300 in a pivotal main card clash against Arman Tsarukyan, former divisional champion, Charles Oliveira has sights firmly fixed on a clash with ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor next – according to his head coach.

Oliveira, the current number one ranked lightweight contender, most recently featured in the co-main event of UFC 289 last summer, turning in a dominant first round knockout win over the surging Beneil Dariush with a ground strikes finish.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

And taking on streaking Armenian contender, Tsarukyan next weekend on the monumental UFC 300 card, Sao Paulo native, Charles Oliveira would likely veto a long-ancitipated rematch with rival, Islam Makhachev with a victory next weekend – in favor of a welterweight clash with McGregor.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Charles Oliveira eyes Conor McGregor clash after UFC 300

“It would be great to fight (Conor) McGregor,” Diego Lima told MMA Fighting. “Professionally speaking, [fighting McGregor[ would be incredible. If we had the opportunity to fight McGregor at welterweight after this fight [with Arman Tsarukyan], we would fight McGregor. But how abou the belt. OK, we’ll fight the belt after that, God willing. But we know that with McGregor, the creature has become bigger than the creator.”

“We know that if the opportunity came, McGregor already considered this fight – if we really had this opportunity, that’s the one we want,” Lima explained.

Himself expected to finally snap his hiatus from the Octagon this summer in a comeback fight, McGregor has earmarked a June comeback against soon-to-be common-foe, Michael Chandler, in what would come as his first outing since 2021.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Spicer

Billed to feature in an official title-eliminator against Tsarukyan next week, Oliveira may have to lay in a wait anyway to fight Makhachev in the future – with the Russian linked with a June return at UFC 302 in New Jersey, in a championship defense against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

