Carlos Ulberg Warns Jiri Prochazka: "Be Careful What You Ask For -- You Might Get It."

Carlos Ulberg has clarified the circumstances surrounding a potential bout with Jiri Prochazka while expressing interest in facing either the former champion or current light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira as his next opponent.​

​The New Zealand fighter addressed claims from Czechia’s Prochazka that he had turned down a fight opportunity. According to Ulberg, the situation was more complicated than a simple refusal. He explained that he pushed the proposed matchup back due to an injury and requested the fight be rescheduled to November, which would have provided adequate time for rehabilitation.

Carlos Ulberg Addresses Jiri Prochazka Fight Discussion and Future Title Plans

While speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, Ulberg explained:

“If Alex jumps up to heavyweight, then I believe I fight Jiri and that’s another fight that can happen. So, I’m excited for that one, as well. I know that he said that I had turned the fight down for some reason, I think that was all blown out of context, which is completely untrue. We had actually agreed to the fight. I’ll leave it at that, because we’re eventually going to fight soon. So, you be careful what you ask for — you might get it.”​

​Ulberg clarified that he had not anticipated the UFC would inform Prochazka about the injury and delay request. He noted that facing Prochazka represented a dangerous fight that required proper preparation, especially considering he was riding an eight-fight win streak at the time and looking to advance his title aspirations.

​The 34-year-old ultimately competed against Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth on September 27, securing a first-round knockout victory that extended his winning streak to nine consecutive fights. This performance solidified his position as the third-ranked light heavyweight contender with an overall professional record of 13 wins and one loss.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 22: Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand reacts after a light heavyweight fight against Jan Blachowicz of Poland during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 on March 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

​Speaking about future matchmaking possibilities, Ulberg acknowledged that if Pereira moves up to heavyweight to pursue a third championship, a fight with Prochazka becomes another viable option. He confirmed that contrary to reports suggesting otherwise, his team had actually agreed to the fight.

​Ulberg issued a warning regarding the potential matchup, stating that people should be careful what they ask for because they might get it, suggesting confidence in his ability to defeat the former champion when they eventually meet.

Inglewood, CA – January 18: Jiri Prochazka (red) battles Jamahal Hill (blue) during their bout at UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Saturday, January 18, 2024. Prochazka defeated Hill by third round TKO. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

​The light heavyweight title picture remains in flux following Pereira reclaiming his championship with a stunning 80-second knockout of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 on October 5. Prochazka also secured an impressive third-round knockout victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at the same event, positioning himself back in title contention.

​Pereira has expressed interest in moving to heavyweight to face Jon Jones at the proposed UFC White House event scheduled for June 14, 2026. Jones responded positively to the callout on social media, accepting the challenge and stating he would be willing to bring the highest skill level to the event.

​Ulberg made clear his preference for facing Pereira while the Brazilian still holds the light heavyweight title rather than competing for a vacant championship. He described a potential matchup with Pereira as a significant fight that represents what fans want to see, characterizing it as fresh blood entering the title picture.

​The City Kickboxing representative emphasized that defeating someone of Pereira’s caliber would demonstrate reaching the sport’s highest level. However, he acknowledged other contenders while maintaining his primary focus remains on fighting Pereira.

​Ulberg is currently on a nine-fight UFC winning streak at light heavyweight, tied with Ankalaev for the second-longest active streak in divisional history. His recent victories include knockout wins over Reyes and Alonzo Menifield, plus decision victories against former champion Jan Blachowicz and veteran Volkan Oezdemir.

​Whether Ulberg faces the Czech athlete Prochazka in a number one contender bout or gets an immediate title shot against Pereira depends largely on the champion’s decision regarding the heavyweight move. If Pereira pursues Jones at heavyweight, Ulberg and Prochazka would likely compete for either an interim title or the vacant championship.​