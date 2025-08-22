UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira in Las Vegas on Saturday, 4th October 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira
- Date: Sat, October 4th, 2025
- Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
- Broadcast: ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m.
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 1 a.m.
UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira: Light Heavyweight Main Event Title Fight
- Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen: Bantamweight Title Fight
- Jiří Procházka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.: Light Heavyweight
- Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer: Middleweight
- Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz: Middleweight
Prelims
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz: Middleweight
- Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker: Women’s Flyweight
- Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wikłacz: Bantanweight
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat: Bantamweight
Early Prelims
- Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos: Women’s Bantamweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Alex Pereira
|Country:
|Russia
|Brazil
|Age:
|33
|38
|Height:
|6 ft 3 in (1.91 m)
|6 ft 4 in (193 cm)
|Weight:
|205 lb (93 kg; 14.6 st)
|205 lb (93 kg; 14 st 9 lb)
|Reach:
|75 in (191 cm)
|79 in (200 cm)
Start date and time
UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira takes place on Saturday, the 4th of October 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.
UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira Fight Promo
TBA
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira at the T-Mobile Arena, tickets are available here.
PPV Price and Live Streams
UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch UFC 320 on TNT Sports.
What is Next after UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira
The next event after UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira is UFC Fight Night: Charles Oliveira vs.
Rafael Fiziev on 11 October 2025 at the Farmasi Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.