Jiri Prochazka Won’t Chase Revenge Against Alex Pereira, Only the Championship Belt: “To be the champion, to be the best.”

Jiri Prochazka has made his priorities crystal clear following his dramatic third-round knockout victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320. The Czech striker is not driven by revenge against Alex Pereira, the current UFC light heavyweight champion who has defeated him twice. Instead, Prochazka‘s singular focus remains capturing the championship that once belonged to him.

Jiri Prochazka Dismisses Revenge Narrative, Laser-Focused on Reclaiming UFC Title

​In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, the Czech athlete Prochazka articulated his position with unmistakable clarity regarding his trajectory in the 205-pound division. Despite suffering two knockout losses to Pereira, Prochazka maintains unwavering confidence in his ability to reclaim the title. This confidence stems from the tangible improvements he has made to his fighting approach and overall development as a martial artist. He explained:

​If I have to choose between these two options, I’m not obsessed with Alex Pereira. I really don’t care about revenge or something like that, man. Of course, it’s something that I still want to do—not to prove it to others, not to anyone, just to myself. “Because I did a lot of changes inside myself, and now I believe I can bring the belt and win the fight with Alex Pereira. I will find a way—doesn’t matter what everybody thinks. I believe I can win, and this is enough for me. More important for me, like for everyone fighting in the UFC or wherever, is the title—to be the champion, to be the best.

Perreira reclaimed the light heavyweight title on October 5, 2025, at UFC 320, delivering a stunning first-round technical knockout to Magomed Ankalaev. The 38-year-old Brazilian required just 80 seconds to finish Ankalaev, a fighter who had maintained a 14-fight unbeaten streak. Pereira’s dominance over Ankalaev came seven months after suffering a unanimous decision loss to the same opponent at UFC 313 in March 2025.

Czechia’s Prochazka’s own performance at UFC 320 demonstrated significant tactical evolution. Facing elimination from title contention against Rountree Jr., Prochazka trailed decisively through two rounds. His opponent controlled the distance with crisp striking combinations while Prochazka appeared tentative and easily countered. By the end of the second round, Rountree had established a commanding lead on the scorecards, and many observers believed the fight was slipping away from the former champion.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Jiri Prochazka of Czechia fights Khalil Rountree Jr. of the United States during a light heavyweight bout in UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

​The third round transformed the entire contest. Prochazka abandoned his measured approach and brought the kinetic, chaotic striking style that has made him one of the sport’s most captivating competitors. He pressed forward relentlessly with combinations of punches, kicks, elbows, and knees, forcing Rountree into exchanges the American fighter could not sustain. At 3:04 of the final frame, a devastating left hand sent Rountree crashing face-first to the canvas, securing one of the year’s most dramatic comeback victories. He added:

​My engine is to become a master of the movement—to enjoy the movement… Right now, it’s not just to become the champion and leave that point, but to become the champion and stand as a champion, defend the belt. That is very inspirational, because I already touched the belt and I have it in my house—but I don’t want to just touch it and leave it. “Right now, I know what the attitude behind that is, what you have to keep inside yourself to stay the champion, and this is it. The main motivation is the life improvement—to live the life fully. If you want to live your life fully, you have to change yourself, and not be scared of change—believe and keep going. This is what fighting keeps alive inside myself.

Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones?

Pereira’s recent comments regarding a potential heavyweight superfight against Jon Jones present complications for Prochazka’s championship ambitions. The current champion has expressed interest in moving up to face Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history, for a landmark matchup potentially scheduled at the UFC’s inaugural White House event in 2026. Prochazka has publicly stated that while a trilogy with Pereira holds personal significance, his primary objective remains fighting for the title regardless of the opponent’s identity.​

​Rising light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg has emerged as an alternative title challenger. Ulberg captured the attention of the division with a spectacular knockout victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth just before UFC 320, establishing himself as legitimate title contention. Should Pereira pursue the Jones matchup, Ulberg could represent the next challenger in line.​

​Prochazka has not wavered from his conviction that he has positioned himself as the division’s top contender. His victory over Rountree, combined with his earlier stoppage of Hill, demonstrates his current competitive form. The fighter who once questioned whether he could reach the next level of fighting capability has answered his own doubts through performances that demand serious consideration for a title opportunity.