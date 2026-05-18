UFC books July 25 return to Abu Dhabi for new Fight Night card

UFC is heading back to Abu Dhabi this summer, with a new Fight Night confirmed for Friday, July 25 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, extending a partnership that has turned the UAE capital into one of the promotion’s most reliable international stops.

The new card is billed simply as UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi and will take place on July 25 at Etihad Arena, the indoor venue that has become the UFC’s home base in the city. The show is being delivered in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), continuing a long-running agreement between the promotion and the emirate.

UFC Announces Abu Dhabi Fight Night on July 25

Ticket sales are set to open soon, with fans urged to register early through VisitAbuDhabi.ae to get priority access once seats and travel packages go live. Organisers are again bundling hotel-and-ticket deals aimed at international visitors who want to turn fight week into a short break on Yas Island. As of May 18, the UFC has not announced any bouts for the card, with both The National and Gulf News noting that the full line-up will be revealed in the coming weeks.

This Fight Night is part of a relationship that stretches back to 2010, when Abu Dhabi first began hosting UFC events and set out to position itself as a hub for major live sport. Over time that partnership has matured into a consistent annual presence, with the city landing pay-per-view events, Fight Nights and fan-focused weeks built around the cards.

The collaboration gained global attention during the pandemic with “Fight Island,” a run of events on Yas Island staged under strict health protocols at a time when many regions could not host crowds. Cards like UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa, UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje and multiple Fight Nights were concentrated there, helping Abu Dhabi prove it could manage the logistical and medical demands of high-end international sport. That stretch laid the groundwork for the city’s current positioning in UFC’s calendar as a recurring stop with strong government backing.

In the last few years, Etihad Arena has booked some of the promotion’s most notable international shows, including UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder in July 2025. That event saw Dutch champion Reinier de Ridder edge former middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker by split decision in a five-round main event, in a bout that underlined how seriously Abu Dhabi cards are now matched. The same show featured names like Petr Yan, Sharabutdin Magomedov, Asu Almabayev and Bogdan Guskov on the main card, giving fans a mix of former champions, ranked contenders and emerging internationals.

Later in 2025, the city hosted a heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, another sign that the market is trusted with title-level and headline fights. That main event ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke to Gane, but the week itself, which also featured Mackenzie Dern winning the strawweight belt against Virna Jandiroba, reinforced the idea that championship moments would regularly run through Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi remains a priority market

From the UFC side, Abu Dhabi delivers a reliable mix of government support, modern infrastructure and a fan base that turns up, which makes the city a fixture when the promotion lays out its international schedule. Dana White has gone as far as calling Abu Dhabi “part of the UFC’s DNA”, a line he repeated ahead of UFC 321 in the city last year.

Yas Island’s entertainment set-up plays into that strategy. Etihad Arena sits alongside theme parks, hotels and malls, making it easy for visiting fans to bundle fights with other activities over a long weekend. The city’s track record from Fight Island to recent Showdown Weeks has also helped with fighter buy-in; athletes know the venue, the travel rhythm and what to expect in terms of facilities and crowd energy.

For now, the main questions revolve around matchmaking. With a July 25 date locked in and no bouts yet confirmed, the promotion has room to go in several directions, from a ranked middleweight or lightweight headliner to a card that leans on regional talent alongside established names. Abu Dhabi’s history suggests at least one marquee bout will top the bill, supported by a mix of contenders and prospects drawn from Europe, the Middle East and beyond.

Expectations around July’s Fight Night are already high even before the first matchup drops. What is clear is that the event continues a pattern: Abu Dhabi has evolved from a one-off experiment into a regular stop where the UFC is comfortable placing significant fights, and July 25 at Etihad Arena is set to extend that run.