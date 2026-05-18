Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier have given their two cents on the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 bout.



This past weekend, Dana White announced that McGregor will return to the octagon after five years and run it back with Holloway in the main event of UFC 329 during International Fight Week. The bout will be a five-round welterweight clash.



Given his long hiatus, the former UFC double champ has opened as the underdog in the oddsmakers’ books ahead of the fight.



Now Dustin Poirier, who has shared the octagon with both Holloway and McGregor multiple times, and former BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal have given their two cents on how this rematch could play out.

MMA world erupts after Dana White officially announces Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return fight. [Image via UFC]

Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier break down Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway 2

During a sitdown with UFC on Paramount+, Jorge Masvidal opined that “The Notorious” will be easy game for Holloway come UFC 329 fight night. He said:

“I think Max smokes him like a brisket.”

Meanwhile, Poirier added:

“I think Conor has the power. That’s not gonna [disappear]. No matter the injury, that is going to be there still. The timing and a lot of other things matter, but the power is gonna be there.”

Check out Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier’s comments about Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 below:

Jorge Masvidal says Max Holloway would smoke Conor McGregor in his UFC return. 👀😵



"I think Max smokes him like a brisket."



(via @UFConParamount ) pic.twitter.com/jmOvB4j4Zz — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) May 18, 2026



Meanwhile, Masvidal added that the lifestyle difference between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway could favor Holloway, as “Blessed” remains fully immersed in the fight game, has been super active the past few years, has very few distractions, and most importantly, trains daily.

On the other hand, McGregor has multiple business ventures to look after, has Crème de la Crème habits, and has only resumed training for the past few months.

“It’s also the lifestyle. I think Conor lives a certain lifestyle we’ve all seen and you can tell it’s not for show and it’s really his lifestyle… Max lives a completely different lifestyle. I’ve never seen Max at the club drunk. You never see him in the headlines for anything bad. That guy lives a different life where he is in the gym, family, gym family… I think that’s gonna pay the biggest dividends. Cause you can be away from the sport for five years and come back like nothing happened, if you live that life.”

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s comments about Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 below: