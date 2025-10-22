Cardi B Stakes $250,000 on Tom Aspinall to Dominate UFC 321 Plus Tank to Best Jake Paul

Cardi B’s recent revelation that she has placed a $250,000 parlay on Tom Aspinall and Gervonta Davis. The rapper posted an image of her betting slip to social media, showing equal stakes on two separate events: UFC 321’s heavyweight title fight on October 25 and the Gervonta Davis versus Jake Paul boxing bout on November 14. Should both bets resolve in her favor, her payout would total approximately $460,000.

Cardi B’s $250,000 Bet

UFC 321 – Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

The first leg of the parlay hinges on Tom Aspinall defending his UFC heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. Aspinall claimed the title earlier this year following Jon Jones’ exit from the division and has since compiled four consecutive stoppage victories inside the Octagon.

His challenger, Gane, is a former interim champion whose technical striking and octagon movement have earned him high regard, though he has fallen short in previous title challenges. Betting markets have installed Aspinall as the favorite, reflecting both his recent form and the belief that his power can overcome Gane’s caution.

Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Jake Paul

The second leg involves Gervonta “Tank” Davis stepping into a boxing ring with Jake Paul. Davis, an undefeated lightweight champion, will face Paul in a ten-round exhibition undercatchweight conditions in Miami. While Paul has generated significant pay-per-view revenue through crossover fights, Davis’ record of 28 knockouts in 30 wins marks him as a formidable professional pugilist. Despite Davis’ status, Paul enters with upset potential as he has a significant size advantage.

Cardi B’s parlay shows the modern celebrity’s role in gambling culture. High-profile wagers by entertainers can influence public perception and betting volume, often drawing greater media attention than the contests themselves. Celebrities such as Drake have cultivated reputations for both successful and ill-fated wagers. Drake’s “curse” narrative originated when teams and athletes he publicly backed subsequently underperformed.

Notable examples include his involvement with the Toronto Raptors and Kentucky Wildcats, both of which suffered key losses after his endorsements. In 2022, he posted support for Israel Adesanya ahead of his rematch with Alex Pereira. Adesanya entered that bout riding a winning streak and holding the middleweight title, yet Pereira knocked him out in the fifth round. More on the Drake Curse:

UFC 281 (November 12, 2022): Drake wagered $1,595,467 on Israel Adesanya to defeat Alex Pereira — Pereira won by second-round knockout.

UFC 292 (August 19, 2023): He backed Aljamain Sterling to upset Sean O’Malley with a $500,000 stake — O’Malley prevailed by unanimous decision.

UFC 293 (September 9, 2023): Another $500,000 went on Adesanya to knock out Sean Strickland — Strickland won by unanimous decision.

UFC 297 (January 20, 2024): A $700,000 bet on Sean Strickland over Dricus Du Plessis failed when Du Plessis won.

UFC 305 (August 17, 2024): He risked $450,000 on Adesanya to beat Dricus Du Plessis — Du Plessis earned a decision victory.

UFC 317 (June 28, 2025): Drake placed $200,000 on Charles Oliveira to upset Ilia Topuria at +440; Topuria knocked out Oliveira in the first round, costing Drake his stake.

As fight night approaches, all eyes will be on Aspinall’s attempt to reinforce his championship credentials and on Davis’ challenge to Paul’s boxing credentials. Should both outcomes go Cardi’s way, her net gain would more than double her initial investment. Meanwhile, the saga of celebrity bets and curses continues to evolve, reflecting the interplay of chance, influence, and public fascination in modern sports culture.