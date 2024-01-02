UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis: Fight Card, Betting Odds, start time

All the fights for UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis card on Saturday 20th January 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event : UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis”

: UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” Date : Sat, Jan. 20, 2024

: Sat, Jan. 20, 2024 Location : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 297 Full fight card

Main Card

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis: Middleweight Title Fight

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva: Womens Bantamweight Title Fight

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott: Welterweight

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault: Middleweight

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev: Featherweight

Prelims

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield: Bantamweight

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson: Featherweight

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras: Bamtamweight

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana: Womens Strawweight

Early Prelims

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson: Welterweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira: Womens Flyweight

Malcolm Gordan vs. Jimmy Flick: Flyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis takes place on January 20th, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. The event starts with the early preliminary card that will begin at 6 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Attempting his first defense of the undisputed middleweight championship on this UFC 297 card in the promotion’s return to Canada, divisional king, Sean Strickland is fast closing as a slight betting favorite to beat incoming title challenger and fellow headliner, Dricus du Plessis in the pair’s title grudge match.

Strickland, the current undisputed middleweight champion, will make his first outing as 185 pound champion, having snatched the crown from former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya back in September of last year in a massive upset victory for the outspoken North American favorite.

As for du Plessis, the promotional-perfect contender turned in a blistering victory in his last trip to the Octagon back in July of last year during International Fight Week, dispatching former undisputed divisional champion, Robert Whittaker with a stunning second-round TKO win at UFC 291.

And missing out on another grudge title fight with Adesanya through a lingering injury suffered ahead of his fight with Whittaker, du Plessis, to some’s surprise ahead of UFC 297, is currently closing as a betting underdog with odds of +130.

As for Strickland, the Xtreme Couture staple infamously closed as a significant betting underdog to beat Adesanya en route to his unlikely success back in September, however, is approaching betting favorite lines as short as -110 to beat Pretoria native, du Plessis in their UFC 297 title affair.

A host of bookies are still taking action on the entire UFC 297 card. The co-main sees a vacant bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Brazilian favorite, Mayra Bueno Silva – who premieres in a championship affair since her Octagon landing.

Riding a three-fight winning streak into his first outing of 2024, Strickland rose through the ranks last year at the middleweight limit prior to his win over City Kickboxing ace, Adesanya, landing a decision win over incoming main event featured, Nassourdine Imavov, to go with a second-round TKO win over the touted, Abusupiyan Magomedov.

As for du Plessis, the South African title chaser has enjoyed an impressive and often roughshod run through middleweight contenders en route to his first championship outing inside the Octagon, taking out Whittaker to go with notable stoppages of perennial contender, Derek Brunson, and fellow UFC veteran, former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till.

As for the night’s co-headliner, the above-mentioned former title challenger, Pennington looks to strike gold at the bantamweight limit for the second time trying, as she takes on prior foe, Amanda Nunes’ compatriot, Bueno Silva.

And riding a winning-run into her return, Pennington is closing as a large +142 betting underdog to topple incoming title challenger and opponent, Bueno Silva, who is closing as an impressive -170 betting favorite to strike bantamweight spoils and keep the divisional title in Brazil for another consecutive reign. A victory for Pennington would return to the undisputed bantamweight title to the United States for the first time since Miesha Tate’s reign back in 2016, before her loss to the aforenoted, Nunes at UFC 200.

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be in Toronto or would like to be there on the 20th of January to see UFC 297, Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis fight, you can purchase tickets here. VIP ticket packages are available here.

Tickets are available at different prices. At the time of writing the current ticket prices are starting at the lowest of CA $531.93 in Sec 315, Row 4, and the highest price being CA $8270.48 in Sec FLR-E2, Row 1.

UFC 297 Promo Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis is Live on ESPN+ PPV and is available now. You can purchase the PPV here. Alternatively, you can purchase from UFC.com here. The PPV costs $79.99 although ESPN is offering a $10 discount if you buy the event early, with the promotion ending on Monday the 15th.

In The UK, UFC 297 is available on TNT Sports Box Office with the prelims on regular TNT Sports for current subscribers as well as on UFC Fight Pass. You can sign up for TNT Sports Box Office here.

What is Next after UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis?

The next UFC event that follows UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis is UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov on Saturday 3rd February and is live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Headlining the card is Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov in a Middleweight clash while William Gomis vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan clash in the co-main event.