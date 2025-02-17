UFC Fans Stress about Drake Curse After Alex Pereira Met Up with Music Star

Will Alex Pereira become the next victim of the infamous Drake Curse?

Over the last few years, hip-hop star Drake has been accused of jinxing fighters after placing a series of bets that often see his chosen fighter fall. It all began in 2022 when the Degrassi star dropped $275,000 in Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington at UFC 272. ‘Chaos’ ended up winning the fight via a very decisive unanimous decision victory.

Two months later, Drake threw down $400,000 on Justin Gaethje to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

Gaethje was choked out in the opening round.

Kendrick Lamar’s least favorite person lost another $400,000 in 2023 when he placed a bet on Jake Paul to knock out Tommy Fury in February 2023. Fury ended up handing ‘The Problem Child’ his only loss in boxing via split decision.

‘The Curse will reign supreme’ at UFC 313

Recently, Drake was performing in Sydney, Australia when he bumped into Pereira, the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight champion who is set to defend his gold for the fourth time against top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalev next month at UFC 313 in Las Vegas.

Alex Pereira just dapped up Drake at his concert in Sydney, Australia 👀 pic.twitter.com/bkeoRtplnd — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 16, 2025

Unsurprisingly, fans immediately speculated that their brief encounter could prompt Drake to drop a big-money bet on Pereira and make ‘Poatan’ the latest victim of MMA’s biggest superstition.

“ffs, I just put $100 on Ankalaev,” one user said. “He beat the curse at 300, I struggle to believe Alex can defy the odds again,” another added. “Alex is going to get hit with the Drake curse now,” a third wrote. “Drake curse incoming.” “Poor Pereira, Drake going to end up betting on him against Ankalaev now… the curse will reign supreme.” “If anyone can break the Drake curse it’s Alex. That being said bet the house on ank.”

There have been a few instances of fighters breaking the Drake Curse. Most notably, undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. In March 2023, Drake threw down a half million dollars on ‘Bones’ to best Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight debut.

Jones ended up winning the bout via a quick-fire submission victory to add to his legacy and Drake’s bank account.