Drake Curse: Dricus Du Plessis Thanks Drake for UFC 305 Victory as Rapper Loses Half a Million

UFC middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis jokingly thanked Drake for betting against him in his first title defense at UFC 305.

Du Plessis tapped out Israel Adesanya in Round 4 of their epic clash at UFC 305 on Saturday in Perth. Du Plessis rallied to knock down the former champion and eventually sank in a rear-naked choke.

UFC 305 was Dricus Du Plessis’s first title defense after capturing the UFC middleweight title earlier this year. As for Adesanya, this is the first time he’s lost consecutive fights in his MMA career.

Despite his rapid ascent up the middleweight ladder, many continued to doubt du Plessis ahead of UFC 305. One prominent detractor was Drake, who bet $450k on Adesanya to dethrone du Plessis at UFC 305.

After Drake’s big gamble didn’t pay off, du Plessis made sure to acknowledge the rapper’s massive financial loss.

Dricus Du Plessis Clowns Drake After UFC 305

In a recent tweet, Dricus Du Plessis poked Drake after the massive loss at the sportsbooks.

“From the bottom of my heart once again THANK YOU [Drake],” du Plessis tweeted after UFC 305.

Drake is known to place big-money bets on UFC fights. He bet on Strickland to defeat du Plessis at UFC 297 in January, but Strickland fell short on the judges’ scorecards.

Du Plessis remains unbeaten in his UFC tenure with recent wins over Robert Whittaker, Darren Till, and Derek Brunson. His victory at UFC 305 extended his 10-fight winning streak in the cage.

Du Plessis could potentially face Strickland in a rematch for his next title defense. Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev after two other prominent names in the mix.

Drake’s horrendous losing skid at the sportsbooks continued this weekend thanks to du Plessis. If du Plessis’s post-event tweet is any indication, he wants Drake to continue to bet against him.