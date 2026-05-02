Tai Tuivasa Deducted a Point for Late Hit in Lopsided Loss to Louie Sutherland – UFC Perth Highlights

Louie Sutherland dominated Tai Tuivasa in the UFC Perth main card opener on Saturday.

Sutherland landed an early takedown, but Tuivasa immediately made him pay, wall-walking his way back up and catching his opponent with a short elbow. However, Sutherland came right back with a slick spinning elbow of his own that momentarily buckled Tuivasa.

Near the halfway point of the opening round, Sutherland slid into full mount during a grappling exchange before settling into half guard and controlling the remainder of the stanza on the mat.

It only took Sutherland 60 seconds to get Tuivasa to the mat in round two. Once there, Sutherland properly pummeled ‘Bam Bam’ for the next three and a half minutes.

Tuivasa desperately attempted to get to his feet with 90 seconds left in the round, but Sutherland promptly put him back on the mat, much to the chagrin of the live crowd in Perth.

It was more of the same in the third, with Sutherland quickly putting Tuivasa’s back on the mat and settling into side control. After giving up more than seven minutes of control time in the previous two rounds, Tuivasa had little left in the tank.

With the clock winding down, the referee stood both fighters up after determining that Sutherland wasn’t delivering enough damage from the top. Tuivasa tried to make the most of the opportunity, but was ultimately docked one point after landing a knee on Sutherland following the final bell.

Official Result: Louie Sutherland def. Tai Tuivasa via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26).

Check Out Highlights From Tai Tuivasa vs. Louie Sutherland at UFC Perth?

Están encendidos 🔥 Desde el primer round salen a darlo todo con puños de mucha potencia 🔔#UFCPerth | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/LBVw0lT4j5 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 2, 2026

THE FAT MAN ROLL !?!?!



Louie Sutherland gets to mount early in Round 1!



[ #UFCPerth | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ZJatRdpvyl — UFC (@ufc) May 2, 2026

Louie Sutherland mantiene el control sobre el peleador local 🇦🇺 El público está muy metido en la pelea #UFCPerth | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/FAWBkIR96b — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 2, 2026