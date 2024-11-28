The Drake Curse: From Rap Feuds to Fight Picks Joe Rogan Questions Drake’s Losing Streak

Is the Drake Curse real? Canadian rapper Drake has been struggling in hip hop losing a public feud against Kendrick Lamar, and Joe Rogan wants to see him stop losing in gambling as well. We take a closer look at the alleged Drake Curse.

Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar and Drake had a hip-hop rivalry earlier this year in which each man released tracks trashing the other with revealing lyrics. In the end, ‘Not Like Us’ by Kendrick won him the overall war and now the Canadian rapper is looking to take the music label to court over this. Music critic Anthony Fantano said:

“Many people are taking to the internet to call Drake a “Karen” or somebody who is crying foul for no reason—or, at the very least, being hypocritical on some level. Because Drake, being signed for years to UMG as well, and, you know, really being that huge flagship artist when it comes to commercial hip-hop success… chances are, if Kendrick Lamar has received some kind of behind-the-scenes industry push for his music, some inorganic plays, Drake’s probably received the same treatment at some point as well.“

The Drake Curse

The Drake curse is a phenomenon in sports betting where athletes associated with him tend to experience losses. Based on the data, what can we say about Drake’s betting history in the UFC?

While the Canadian rapper has experienced significant losses in UFC betting, it’s worth noting that he has also had several wins. His overall profit in UFC betting is positive. The “curse” seems more apparent in high-profile losses, which tend to attract more attention.

Some of his significant losses in UFC betting include:

UFC 281 (12-Nov-2022): He lost $1,595,467 betting on Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira

UFC 297 (20-Jan-2024): He lost $700,000 on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 292 (19-Aug-2023): He lost $500,000 betting on Aljamain Sterling to beat Sean O’Malley

UFC 293 (9-Sep-2023): Another $500,000 loss occurred when he bet on Israel Adesanya to KO Sean Strickland

UFC 305 (17-Aug-2024): He lost $450,000 betting on Israel Adesanya to beat Dricus Du Plessis

Joe Rogan is highly concerned about the Drake Curse and his losses, on his show, Rogan said: