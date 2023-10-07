When he’s not busy praising Jesus and instigating flat Earth debates, UFC standout Bryce Mitchell likes to hunt down animals with his bare hands.

‘Thug Nasty’ got back into the win column last month with a solid three-round performance against Dan Ige. However, much of Mitchell’s work inside the Octagon was overshadowed by his pre and post-fight antics. Kicking off the night by shouting “freedom” whilst holding the bible over his head, Mitchell finished things up claiming that the horrific wildfires in Hawaii were man-made and a signal that the devil had returned to Earth.

Appearing on the OverDogs podcast following his seventh career win inside the Octagon, Mitchell shared another one of his unique tales. This time, ‘Thug Nasty’ claims to have once killed a while deer with his bare hands after failing to land a shot with his crossbow.

“That happened,” Mitchell confirmed. “Not like the biggest doe ever, but definitely not a small one. I was hunting with a crossbow and I had my scope electrical taped on there. I guess when I got out to the woods the tape wiggled loose and I was shooting and missing. I’m not kidding because my scope was taped on.

“I called the doe in for like two and a half hours. It fell asleep and I took a shot and I missed. I just climbed down the deer stand and I said I’m going to try to get my hands on it. I waited till it went back to sleep and I went real quiet down the deer stand and I was like, ‘F*ck it, I’m going to do it.’

“Before I slid the choke in I texted my coach and I told him to help. Slid my left arm in and I proceeded to choke it to death.”

You need to hear this story about Bryce Mitchell wrestling a deer because he ran out of bolts for his crossbow. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/M5apjbBALK — Kanpai Pandas 🐼 (@KanpaiPandas) October 6, 2023

Bryce Mitchell Ready to Make a Believer Out of Sean O’Malley

As ridiculous as it sounds, it’s something we can totally see Bryce Mitchell doing.

‘Thug Nasty’ moved to 7-1 inside the Octagon, and 16-1 overall following his latest win with his lone loss coming against the man slated to take on Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in 2024, Ilia Topuria. However, if you ask Bryce Mitchell, that defeat should not count as he allegedly entered the bout with a severe case of the flu.

There’s been no word on when Bryce Mitchell will return to the Octagon, but if ‘Thug Nasty’ gets his way, his next task will be to convert UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley from skeptic to a full-on believer in Mitchell’s ridiculous flat Earth theory.