Bryce Mitchell is determined to bring UFC bantamweight world champion Sean O’Malley closer to God via a healthy debate over… flat Earth?!

Returning to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 79, ‘Thug Nasty’ delivered a solid three-round performance against featherweight fan favorite Dan Ige, but much of Bryce Mitchell’s performance took a backseat to his unusual post-fight interview. Refusing to let Ige leave the cage once the official results of the bout were announced, Mitchell suggested that the horrific wildfires in Maui were manmade and a sign of Satan’s return to Earth.

Bryce Mitchell even attempted to force Ige to lead everyone in a post-fight prayer before Michael Bisping walked out of the Octagon, taking the microphone with him.

Aside from his incredibly strong religious beliefs, Bryce Mitchell is an avid advocate of the controversial and downright silly flat Earth theory. Thug Nasty’ even offered to debate the subject with Joe Rogan on the longtime UFC commentator’s popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Thus far, Rogan has “sissied out” from the challenge, but it looks like Mitchell has found himself another potential candidate in current bantamweight king Sean O’Malley.

“So Sean O’Malley made a video, he said that the Earth ain’t flat and he wants to be more like Bryce because he wants to have animals. First off, the Earth is flat and I can explain to you how,” Mitchell said in a video on Instagram. “Second off, you can be a farm boy as soon as you make up your mind, O’Malley,” Mitchell said. “I want to apologize to ya,

“Sean. I want to tell ya that the only bad thing I’ve ever said about ya really is before your Yan fight I picked Yan and said that your YouTube following wouldn’t win you the fight. Boy, was I wrong ‘cause you lost that fight, in my opinion, and your YouTube following helped persuade the judges for the decisions.

“But that was an absolutely respectable performance against Yan. That was a fight that I knew you could scrap and man, you made me look like a total fool after that fight. Don’t think that I think that you’re stupid, that I think that you’re gay, or whatever, dude,” he continued. “I don’t care what people say about you, all I said was that your YouTube following couldn’t win you a fight, and I was wrong (laughs). You looked damn good that fight brother, you showed so much heart and courage. I want to take my words back, and I hope you can forgive me.”

Bryce Mitchell is Ready to Show Sean O’Malley That Centuries of Empirical Evidence is No Match for His Ability to Google

Evidence of a spherical Earth was first established sometime around 500 B.C. by Pythagoras, a Greek philosopher who made many important developments in mathematics, astronomy, and the theory of music. Around 350 B.C., Aristotle declared that the Earth was a sphere based on observations he made about which constellations you could see in the sky as you traveled further and further away from the equator. Since then, mankind has orbited the planet on multiple occasions and high-resolution photos by NASA have shown empirical evidence that the Earth is in fact a sphere.

Unfortunately, Pythagoras and Aristotle were unable to forsee the rise of the internet and the thousands of self-proclaimed scientists that it would produce.

“As a Christian, I have to admit when I’m wrong attacking somebody, and that was a bit of an attack, and it was unprovoked,” Mitchell said. “I’m sorry, I hope you can forgive me. Now, that being said, here’s my business proposal for you. Have me on your podcast, I’ll tell you how the Earth is flat. I’ll tell you all the proof of it, you won’t be able to beat me in an actual argument, a debate with facts. I’ve done a lot of research and my attempt is to persuade ya and get you closer to Jesus.

“Because when you understand that the Earth is flat and there’s a dome around it, you’ll probably be like me and just be closer to God after you realize the actual shape of the Earth.”

Are you ready to see Bryce Mitchell and Sean O’Malley throw down in a flat Earth debate?