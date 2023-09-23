Bryce Mitchell got back into the win column with a dominant three-round performance against Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79.

Dan Ige quickly appeared to have an advantage in striking, landing some solid strikes that eventually encouraged Mitchell to move in for his first takedown attempt. Ige defended successfully and landed a left that cut Mitchell open under his right eye. Determined to get things to the ground, Mitchell landed a double leg in the final minute and immediately landed in the mount. ‘Thug Nasty’ scored some solid ground and pound strikes just as the opening round came to a close.

Ige came out swinging in the second, landing a nasty right hand right out the gate. Bryce Mitchell’s right eye looks significantly worse at this point, prompting the referee to pause the action and call in the ringside physician. The bout was allowed to resume, but the damage is notably significant.

Upon the restart, Mitchell attempted another quick takedown, but Ige reversed and landed on top before making his way back up. With two minutes to go, Mitchell caught Ige coming in and immediately landed a takedown. Mitchell moved directly into mount prompting Ige to give up his back in an attempt to get back up. With Mitchell threatening a rear-naked choke, Ige transitioned to his back once again and found himself in an arm triangle. ’50k’ was able to defend against the submission attempt and make it out of the round.

The final round saw Mitchell aggressively attempt to take Ige to the ground. As a result, Ige was unable to mount any offense guaranteeing ‘Thug Nasty’ would take the third round on the scorecards. But did he take the fight?

Official Result: Bryce Mitchell def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79 Below:

Bryce Mitchell doing Bryce Mitchell things…channeling his inner Braveheart, holding his Bible in the air while screaming "FREEDOM!!!" #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/j7uAhAXKSv — InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) September 24, 2023

UFC Fight Night Fiziev vs. Gamrot : CO MAIN Bryce Mitchell v Dan Ige #UFCVegas79 RD 2 Eye check by doctor pic.twitter.com/2GgA0OSsag — Just ripped a bong hit with my bear Ted (@stonedagainbro) September 24, 2023