‘She hit me up’ — Bobby Green Details Suspicious Encounter with Mackenzie Dern’s Partner After Viral Moment

Mackenzie Dern’s partner tried to set up Bobby Green after the lightweight standout made a one-word remark during Dern’s UFC 298 weigh-in that quickly went viral.

As Dern made her way to the scale ahead of her main card clash with Amanda Lemos, Green was caught with a hot mic letting out a “Sheesh” which earned the attention of the MMA community.

The comment was seemingly innocent enough but ended up resulting in an exchange of words between Green and Dern’s husband.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, ‘King’ revealed that he initially engaged in a text exchange with the Brazilian fan favorite where she had mentioned her husband. Shortly after, Green began receiving messages from another number claiming to be Dern who was eager to meet up that same day.

Green declined the opportunity and later discovered that it was actually Dern’s husband messaging him in some sort of attempted set-up.

“As soon as that little sh*t went viral, she hit me up… I’m trying to talk, you know. She’s like, ‘I got a husband’… But then all of a sudden, from another number, she supposedly hit me up… She’s like, ‘You wanna meet?’ I’m like, ‘S**t, if you wanna meet up, I’m down to meet.’ But she was real persistent… She kept insisting, ‘Today! we gotta meet up.’ I’m like, ‘Nah… I can’t meet you right now.’ “I end up hitting her back… and the text goes. ‘This is her husband and I was talking to you’. And I felt like there was something funny… I felt like the ni*** was trying to set me up… It would have been a bad night, bro.”

We certainly can’t blame Green for shooting his shot with the former ADCC champion.

Mackenzie Dern and Bobby Green Have lost two of their last three

Green and Dern have lost two of their last three inside the Octagon with ‘King’ suffering first-round losses against Jalin Turner and Paddy Pimblett. In between the defeats, he earned a unanimous decision victory over Jim Miller at UFC 300 in April.

The loss against Pimblett pushed him out of the lightweight top 15.

Meanwhile, Dern recently bounced back with a big win over Loopy Godinez in Abu Dhabi after coming up short against former UFC titleholder Jessica Andrade and one-time title challenger Amanda Lemos in her previous outings. Dern is still clinging to the No. 8 spot in the strawweight division.

Next, Dern will return to the mat for the inaugural Craig Jones Invitational in Las Vegas this weekend. She’s scheduled to face defending ADCC gold medalist Ffion Davies in a highly anticipated BJJ superfight.