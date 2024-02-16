Video – Bobby Green gets hilariously distracted as Mackenzie Dern weighs in ahead of UFC 298

We were all thinking it, but Bobby Green was the one who said it.

On Saturday night, February 17, the UFC returns to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for UFC 298. In the main event of the evening, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski will put his belt on the line for the sixth time when he meets undefeated challenger Ilia Topuria.

Fans will also be treated to an electrifying co-main event when one-time title challenger Paulo Costa makes his long-awaited comeback against former middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker.

But first, all 24 fighters had to step on the scale during Friday morning’s official weigh-in ceremony. Joining regulars Dan Hellie, Laura Sanko, and Michael Bisping on the broadcast was top-15 ranked lightweight contender Bobby Green, who found himself a bit distracted when strawweight standout Mackenzie Dern made her way to the scale.

“Sheeeeesh,” Green uttered as Dern stepped onto the stage looking… Fit.

Dern will look to bounce back following a lackluster performance against former ex-champ Jéssica Andrade at UFC 295 in November. The Brazilian-American beauty has alternated wins and losses in her last five outings, earning wins over Tecia Torres and Angela Hill while falling to Marina Rodriguez, Yan Xiaonon, and the aforementioned Andrade.

Standing in Mackenzie Dern’s way of a return to the win column is Amanda Lemos. ‘Amandinha’ will be competing for the first time since coming up short in her first UFC title opportunity against reigning strawweight queen Zhang Weili in August.