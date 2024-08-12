Mackenzie Dern on Craig Jones Invitational Money: ‘I couldn’t say no’

Mackenzie Dern’s decision to forgo competing at this year’s ADCC tournament in favor of the Craig Jones Invitational came down to one simple motivator.

The CJI will make its highly anticipated debut this weekend (August 16-17) in Las Vegas featuring some of the biggest names in the BJJ game, including ONE world champions Kade and Tye Ruotolo, Renato Canuto, Tommy Langaker, Nicky Rod, and former UFC middleweight titleholder Luke Rockhold.

Also featuring on the card will be a pair of intriguing superfights. Craig Jones squares off with nine-time world champion Gabi Garcia in a crossover match while former ADCC champion Mackenzie Dern meets defending ADCC gold medalist Ffion Davies.

Originally, Dern was planning to compete at this year’s ADCC tournament, but as the old adage goes, money talks.

“The biggest motivation was the purse and that they were going to pay the women’s fight such a good amount for a super fight,” Dern told the Beasts With Brains podcast. “So, for me, I was going to do ADCC. I already have that title, and then to have my UFC fight scheduled so close, I didn’t think it was fair to pull out of ADCC if anything were to happen. “I made that clear with Craig: I need to have a backup if I leave. I have a good relationship with ADCC. I’m so supportive. But, it’s at T-Mobile Arena and, like I said, the money is the same as it was 10 years ago. To get this amount of money for a women’s fight, I couldn’t say no.”

Craig Jones poaches Mackenzie Dern and other ADCC stars with promises of a higher purse

ADCC will also go down this weekend in ‘Sin City,’ but without many of its top stars after the CJI swayed competitors to its tourney with promises of a higher purse. The ADCC only pays its champions $10,000 despite bringing in millions in revenue.

On the other hand, Jones will pay everyone competing at the CJI $10,001 with $1 million going to the winner of each bracket. Because of that, Jones managed to poach numerous ADCC champions and other high-level grapplers to his inaugural event.

The CJI will emanate from T-Mobile Arena while ADCC heads to the Thomas and Mack Arena across town.