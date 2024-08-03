Mackenzie Dern lands decision win over Loopy Godinez to snap skid – UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights

Veteran grappling star, Mackenzie Dern is back to winning ways for the first time since May of last year, snapping a two-fight losing run to both Brazilian duo, Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos, with a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory against Loopy Godinez on the main card of UFC Abu Dhabi tonight.

Dern, who will likely retain the number seven rank at flyweight with her victory, managed to record a decision win — her first since a victory against veteran striker, Angela Hill back in May of last year in her return tonight against Godinez.

Managing to outstrike the Mexican favorite — who was hoping to crack the top-10 and land the most high-profile victory of her active Octagon tenure to date, was knocked back by Dern, who turns in eight tonight in her return to the Middle East.

Showing off her grappling ability, Dern managed to sweep and wind up in full mount in the late goings of the first round, however, failed to mount any patented submission offense, instead recording some impressive control time en route to her decision success.

Below, catch the highlights from Mackenzie Dern’s decision win over Loopy Godinez