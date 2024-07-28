Paddy Pimblett puts King Green to sleep with slick opening round arm triangle choke – UFC 304 Highlights

After dispatching his first five opponents inside the Octagon, Paddy Pimblett looked to punch his ticket to the lightweight top 15 with a win over division staple King Green at UFC 304 in Manchester.

The first couple minutes of their scrap saw Pimblett pepper his opponent with a series of well-timed calf kicks. Unable to find his way inside, Green opted to shoot it on one of the low leg attacks, but immediately found himself fighting off an early guillotine choke attempt.

Green escaped, but immediately put himself in another compromising position, allowing Pimblett to lock in a triangle choke. Cinching it in, Green inevitably went unconscious, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage just past the three-minute mark of the first round.

Official Result: Paddy Pimblett def. King Green via submission (triangle choke) at 3:22 of Round 1.

