Gadzhi Rabadanov TKOs Kevin Lee in First Round, Advances to Lightweight Tournament Final – PFL 6 Highlights

Gadzhi Rabadanov made quick work of former UFC standout Kevin Lee in the PFL World Tournament headliner on Friday night.

Rabadanov proved to be too fast for Lee almost immediately, dropping the former UFC interim title challenger three times in the first 90 seconds of the scrap. A minute later, Lee went down for the fourth and final time after Rabadanov landed a right hand that sent Lee crashing to the canvas face-first.

Lee attempted to climb back to his feet, but he appeared to dislocate his shoulder, preventing him from posting on his arm. As a result, the referee quickly stepped in and called for the stoppage just past the halfway point of the opening round.

Official Result: Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Kevin Lee via TKO (strikes) at 2:37 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Kevin Lee vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov at PFL 6: