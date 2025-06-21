Rafael Fiziev returns with impressive win over Ignacio Bahamondes – UFC Baku Highlights

Fan-favorite lightweight star, Rafael Fiziev is back to winning-ways for the first time in three years, landing a decision win over Chilean contender, Ignacio Bahamondes — to keep himself in the lightweight top-15 tonight in the co-main event of UFC Baku.

Fiziev, who returned earlier this year in a rematch with former interim champion, Justin Gaethje, suffered his second career loss to the Arizona native on short-notice at UFC 313.

With his most recent win coming back in 2022 in a main event knockout over former undisputed gold holder, Rafael dos Anjos, Fiziev had dropped a decision loss to Gaethje afterward, after suffering a knee injury in a main event defeat to Mateusz Gamrot.

And tonight, returning on home soil against surging prospect, Bahamondes, Fiziev, a decorated striker, managed to show off his grappling and wrestling wrinkle tonight against the Chile favorite.

Striking and countering on cue as to be expected, Rafael Fiziev managed to drop Bahamondes before the buzzer in the second round, and with a sharp wrestling effort in the final moments of the third frame — rode out an impressive unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) triumph tonight in Azerbaijan.

Below, catch the highlights from Rafael Fiziev’s win at UFC Baku

ON THEIR FEET AFTER THAT 👏@RafaelFiziev ends the fight on top in the co-main event!



