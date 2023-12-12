Tatiana Suarez books return, set to fight Amanda Lemos at UFC 298 in Anaheim

Undefeated strawweight standout Tatiana Suarez will return to the Octagon on February 17.

Emanating from the Honda Center in Anaheim, UFC 298 will be headlined by a featherweight title tilt pitting reigning world champion Alexander Volkanovski against streaking contender Ilia Topuria. The event will also feature the return of former champ-champ Henry Cejudo as he meets Merab Dvalishvili.

Per a report from Aaron Bronsteter, Suarez will look to solidify herself as a future title challenger when she meets Amanda Lemos as part of the promotion’s return to The Golden State.

Tatiana Suarez (7-0 UFC, 10-0 MMA) made her promotional debut on The Ultimate Fighter season 23 and ran through the competition, scoring wins over Chelsea Bailey, JJ Aldrich, and Kate Jackson en route to the strawweight tournament final against Amanda Cooper. Suarez would go on to win the bout via a first-round darce choke.

She would earn four more wins before a devastating neck injury put her on the sidelines for almost four years.

Since then, she has returned to the Octagon, picking up right where she left off by earning back-to-back second-round guillotine choke submission victories over Montana De La Rosa and Jessica Andrade.

Amanda Lemos Looks to Bounce Back against Tatiana Suarez

Amanda Lemos (7-3 UFC, 13-3-1 MMA) will look to bounce back after coming up short in her first UFC title bid in August. Reigning strawweight world champion Zhang Weili handled Lemos with ease. Despite the setback, Lemos has proven herself to be a formidable foe in the division by earning wins over Marina Rodrigues, ‘The Karate Hottie’ Michelle Waterson-Gomez, and Angela Hill.

Lemos only has two losses dating back to 2019, both coming against current or former UFC champions. ‘Amandinha’ will be determined to get herself back into the title picture at UFC 298, and there is no bigger fight to do that than once against Tatiana Suarez.

Bouts currently announced for UFC 298 include:

Alexander Volkanovski(c) vs. Ilia Topuria (UFC featherweight title)

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo

Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Anthony Hernandez vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Danny Barlow

Card is subject to change.