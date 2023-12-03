Bobby Green rules out retirement after brutal KO loss to Jalin Turner at UFC Austin: ‘I ain’t going nowhere’

Off the back of his gruesome first round KO loss to Jalin Turner in last night’s reworked UFC Austin co-main event clash, perennial lightweight contender, Bobby Green insists he has no plans to call time on his storied career, off the back of a brutal finish.

Green, the current number thirteen ranked lightweight contender, co-headlined UFC Austin last night against short-notice replacement, Turner, dropping a thunderous opening round knockout loss to the Dana White’s Contender Series alum – receiving a slew of ground strikes despite being visibly unconscious, with referee, Kerry Hatley receiving mass criticizm as a result.

The loss snapped San Bernardino native, Green’s eye-catching two-fight winning run, which included a submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson back in July, which came before a blistering 33-second KO win over Grant Dawson in an October main event clash.

Bobby Green praises Jalin Turner after UFC Austin

Addressing his loss to Turner in a video posted on his official social media last night, Green heaped praise on the former, and insisted he planned to continue his lengthy fighting career despite the troubling knockout loss.

“What up, guys,” Bobby Green said. “You win some, and you lose some, I guess. I just wanna show people you gotta keep it G when you’ve won it, and you’ve gotta keep it G when you lose. Shout out to Jalin (Turner), you did you’re thing, brother. I’m so happy for you.”

Bobby Green’s reaction to his knockout loss, via his IG story pic.twitter.com/hXAYHjcPch — MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 3, 2023

“It means the world that you stepped up on short-notice and you’ve had your success,” Bobby Green explained. “So, shout out to you. To all my people, it’s just another step in the thing. You know, just another step in the career. There’s ups, there’s downs. I’m going to keep it going, I ain’t going nowhere. Love you guys.”

