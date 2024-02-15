Video – Ilia Topuria snatches belt from Alexander Volkanovski during heated UFC 298 presser: ‘I’m gonna humble you’

Attempting to become the first fighter inside the Octagon to beat Alexander Volkanovski at the featherweight limit – incoming title challenger, Ilia Topuria was heckled with boos throughout tonight’s UFC 298 press conference in Anaheim, before he was corralled by security officials after snatching the Australian’s title belt from his desk.



Topuria, the current number three ranked featherweight contender, headlines his first flagship event this weekend in California, competing for Octagon spoils for the first time in a grudge fight with undisputed gold holder, Volkanovski.

And receiving flak for his barsh bravado in the weeks ahead of his championship outing, Topuira – sporting a three-piece suit, vowed to “humble” Volkanovski during their UFC 298 title fight, in front of a raucous crowd who booed the Spaniard throughout his showing at the presser.

Ilia Topuria grabs title from Alexander Volkanovski

Promising an opening round KO win over New South Wales native, Volkanovski – who has never been beaten at the featherweight limit since his move to the Dana White-led UFC, Topuria snatched the title belt from the desk of the incumbent during the press conference, leading to a heated coming together, before security officials corralled the duo.

Sidelined since last summer, Topuria, who is closing as a slight betting underdog to beat Volkanovski at UFC 298 this weekend, most recently capped off his unbeaten run with a fourteenth consecutive win, in the form of a decision shutout against Josh Emmett.

Facing off with former two-time lightweight title chaser, Volkanovski – who was sporting his “old man” garb to tonight’s festivities, Ilia Topuria was booed and jeered off stage by the attending fans – as he looks to dawn a new era at the featherweight limt, and spawn a fresh undisputed title reign for the first time in five years.

