Joe Rogan Wishes for Jessica Andrade to pick Up 50k Bonus at UFC 295 to ‘Pay off some of those divorce bills’

Competing for the fifth time in 2023, Jessica Andrade got back into the win column via a second-round knockout of BJJ specialist Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295.

Riding a three-fight losing streak, Andrade was determined to turn things around inside the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden. ‘Bate Estaca’ did exactly that, finishing Dern dominantly just beyond the halfway point of their main card clash.

Following the victory, Rogan joined Andrade inside the Octagon for his traditional post-fight interview with the big winner. However, the longtime UFC commentator threw a lot of fans off-guard with his parting words.

“Well hopefully you’ll get a bonus tonight to help pay off some of those divorce bills,” Rogan said.

Previously, Jessica Andrade revealed that she had been staying active in 2023 to help cover costs associated with a divorce from her ex-wife, Fernanda Gomes.

“This year I had my divorce that has taken a lot of my money in paying for lawyers and things here and there, so I ended up taking five fights,” Andrade said on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast. “It will be over this year, God willing, and I’ll be fine. [I fought five times in 2023] because of that, because of the divorce. I had to spend a lot of money with lawyers in Brazil, it’s too much bureaucracy.”

Andrade’s 10th career KO was good enough to earn her a $50,000 performance bonus.

Jessica Andrades’ Opponent Addresses Her Own Divorce

The former strawweight world champion wasn’t the only fighter going into UFC 295 navigating a messy break-up. Her opponent, Mackenzie Dern, has been fairly open about her own divorce ahead of Saturday’s 30th-anniversary event, revealing that her fight purse for the night is still going toward paying her ex.

“I realized we always have problems,” Dern said during UFC 295 media day. “Just the pressure. The last one I went through the divorce. The divorce is final but you don’t realize how much aftermath there is to it. Literally, this whole fight is still paying my ex. It’s crazy, I have to get punched in the face and you work so hard and you do all this and you have to like pay that much of something.

“Money’s something, I’ll fight here, I’ll get it, whatever. Winning or losing, everything’s going to be taken care of. I’ll make more [money] and stuff like that but it’s just problems.”