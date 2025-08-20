Former UFC title challenger and Hall of Famer, fighting out of West Linn, Oregon, “The American Gangster” Chael P. Sonnen had some thoughts regarding potential matchups against the newly crowned Middleweight Champion, Khamzat Chimaev.

This past Saturday at UFC 319, Khamzat dominated reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis (DDP) to a decisive 50-44 victory. Fans and experts alike have been combing through the Middleweight division with a fine-tooth comb to find a worthy contender who could give Chimaev a real challenge.

The names most commonly mentioned are Reinier de Ridder, who just won a five-round war against former belt holder Robert Whittaker, and Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez, who recently dominated Roman Dolidze in a main event bout.

Chael Sonnen, however, thinks otherwise.

Recently, hot prospect Bo Nickal—known for his elite collegiate wrestling and knockout power—suffered his first loss to Reinier de Ridder. While most wouldn’t consider him the toughest challenge for Khamzat given that performance, Chael Sonnen had some compelling points to make on the matter during a recent episode of his YouTube show.

Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

“I know that’s going to bother some of you” : Chael Sonnen on Bo Nickal vs Khamzat Chimaev

Right off the bat, Chael admitted to his audience that this take might bother some people, but he continued explaining why he believes Bo Nickal would be Khamzat’s toughest matchup – starting with the example of takedowns.

He said:

“One thing that Chimaev is not prepared for, even with his life of wrestling, is a guy who knows how to get up off the bottom—a Bo Nickal. And I know that’s going to bother some of you, but I’m just sharing the truth. If you can get Bo down, you’re not going to keep him there. There’s no situation where he’s going to stay on his back in the American system of wrestling.”

He further explained:

“In American wrestling, you’re encouraged and rewarded—and penalized if you don’t—when it comes to getting off the bottom. That’s what has separated American wrestlers from the rest of the world. It goes all the way back to 1993. From the beginning, it was the American wrestlers.”

Chael is known for his hot takes, but Bo Nickle has a ways to go before He can prove Chael Sonnen right.