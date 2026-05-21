What Next for Arnold Allen?

The age-old question of youth vs experience was once again answered this past weekend at the UFC Apex. Arnold Allen faced off with the surging Melquizael Costa, looking to show the young Brazilian what it takes to be elite in the UFC. What followed was 25 minutes of pure dominance, with “Almighty” putting a beating on Costa. Striking, wrestling, cardio, it all seemed to favour the Englishman as Allen cruised to a unanimous victory. The question is, who is next for the veteran?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 16: (L-R) Arnold Allen of England punches Melquizael Costa of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on May 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Option #1 – El Pantera

To me, there is a clear right answer to this question – Yair Rodriguez. This feels like a matchup years in the making, with Allen and Rodriguez constantly matched together by fans. Still, we have yet to see these two striking giants share the cage. In truth, fans would be happy with just about any matchup for “El Pantera”. Despite being one of the most exciting, fluid fighters inside the organisation, activity has been the thorn in the Mexican’s side. Yair has fought just once since 2024, welcoming Patricio Pitbull to the UFC with a scintillating victory. Fans are eager to see Rodriguez return after another lengthy layoff. What better return than one of the division’s most well-rounded opponents, Allen? This would be a fight for the ages. Both men carry world-class striking, albeit in far different areas. Rodriguez is a threat from anywhere, carrying the dexterity to throw huge kicks, knees, and elbows from any angle. Arnold Allen is far more aggressive on the feet, keeping a high-paced pressure style that could be the perfect antidote for Rodriguez’s array of attacks.

This would be a true fight for the fans, a spectacle years in the making. With elite striking and top-five stakes attached, Allen vs Rodriguez feels tailor-made for a Fight Night main event.

Option #2 – The Miracle

If Yair Rodriguez is not ready to return to action in September/October, then we must analyse potential alternatives. Well, look no further than England’s other 145-pound phenom. Ranked #3 in the division, Lerone Murphy provides a huge step towards a potential title shot for Allen. Having begun his UFC career undefeated in his first 10 fights, Murphy appeared to be destined to challenge Volkanovski for the crown. However, nothing comes easy in the UFC. In his title eliminator against Movsar Evloev, Murphy came up short in a razor-close majority decision defeat. Whilst many felt Murphy had done enough to at least earn a draw, the judges did not share the same sentiments. Now is the time to rebuild, with Murphy recently stating he hopes to return in October of this year. This would line up perfectly with Arnold Allen’s potential next adventure in the cage, so why not face the two off? A battle for England’s 145-pound crown, with huge bragging rights to the victor. Sounds like a recipe for fireworks to me.

Either Murphy or Yair Rodriguez would be a huge next step for Allen on his quest to UFC gold. Having just fought down in the rankings, both would be a very deserved reward. However, if the UFC brass decides the Englishmen must once more fight down, one man stands out as the deserved opponent.

Lerone Murphy reveals how he felt after UFC 325 announcement. [Image via @LeroneMurphy on X]

Option #3 – El Chino

Do I think this matchup would be fair to Arnold Allen? – No.

Do I think this matchup would be a fight of the year contender? – Absolutely.

Kevin Vallejos has been nothing short of dynamite since entering the UFC in 2025. 4-0 in the organisation, with 3 vicious KO’s, the Argentinian has quickly amassed a huge following. Back in March, Vallejos showed just how dangerous he can be. In 25 fights, Josh Emmett had been knocked out just once. The likes of Ilia Topuria, Lerone Murphy, and Dan Ige had failed to finish the hardened veteran. Despite this, Vallejos ran through Emmett, shutting his lights off in the very first round. A true statement victory, Vallejos secured his place inside the top-10 of the division, with the UFC clearly keen to push him quickly through the rankings.

If “El Chino” is to be taken seriously as a threat to the throne, he needs to make another seismic statement. Arnold Allen could well be that statement. Allen has yet to be finished in his 25-fight career, sounds familiar, doesn’t it? The winner of this fight will have to traverse deep waters to leave the victor.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 14: Kevin Vallejos of Argentina reacts after a knockout victory against Josh Emmett in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on March 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In truth, whoever the UFC decides to match Arnold Allen with will be in for a war. The Englishman showed his level vs Costa this past weekend, and seems destined for a shot at the top five of the featherweight division next.