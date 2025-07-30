Following UFC Abu Dhabi Loss, Robert Whittaker Makes a Statement About His Future in MMA
After another hard loss for Robert Whittaker against Reinier De Ridder. At UFC Fight Night: Whittaker Vs. De Ridder. In which the former champion lost a split decision to the former two-division ONE MMA Champion, many wondered if Whittaker would retire after such a close loss. Especially after title contention was at such close reach for Whittaker. However, “The Reaper” reassured fans on social media that he would stay in the sport.
MMA still needs Robert Whittaker
The MMA world still needs fighters like “Bobby Knuckles,” a game and entertaining fighter who, despite not capturing a second UFC middleweight title reign, has made a lasting impact. He can still be regarded as one of the greatest UFC middleweights of all time. That and with the Australian standout being a great family man and class act, it’s no wonder that MMA fans worldwide clamour for Robert Whittaker to stay in the sport.