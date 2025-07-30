After another hard loss for Robert Whittaker against Reinier De Ridder. At UFC Fight Night: Whittaker Vs. De Ridder. In which the former champion lost a split decision to the former two-division ONE MMA Champion, many wondered if Whittaker would retire after such a close loss. Especially after title contention was at such close reach for Whittaker. However, “The Reaper” reassured fans on social media that he would stay in the sport.

Robert Whittaker speaks out following his loss to Reinier de Ridder:



“This isn’t the end of Robert Whittaker. This is just another learning curve. Another speed bump.”



🎥 @robwhittakermma pic.twitter.com/xcJq52ez5l — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 29, 2025

MMA still needs Robert Whittaker

The MMA world still needs fighters like “Bobby Knuckles,” a game and entertaining fighter who, despite not capturing a second UFC middleweight title reign, has made a lasting impact. He can still be regarded as one of the greatest UFC middleweights of all time. That and with the Australian standout being a great family man and class act, it’s no wonder that MMA fans worldwide clamour for Robert Whittaker to stay in the sport.