Anthony Hernandez Dominates and Chokes Out Roman Dolidze in Epic Finish – UFC Vegas 109 Highlights

Anthony Hernandez put on a dominant display against Roman Dolidze in the UFC Vegas 109 headliner, submitting the Georgian standout in the fourth round and inching his way up the middleweight top 10.

Hernandez came out hot in the opening round and really started to take over in the second, putting Dolidze on the mat and unleashing an onslaught of ground and pound shots with mere seconds left in the stanza. Herb Dean broke up the action once the horn sounded, but ‘Fluffy’ initially thought that the fight was called off.

Informed that it was the end of the round and not the fight, Hernandez got right back to work against an overwhelmed Dolidze in the third.

With just over 60 seconds left in the round, Hernandez landed a nasty right hand that put Dolidze down. Instead of engaging, ‘Fluffy’ forced Dolidze to get back up before promptly putting the Georgian back down with a combination.

After delivering an incredibly dominant performance for three and a half rounds, Hernandez finally got the finish in the fourth, submitting Dolidze via RNC.

Official Result: Anthony Hernandez def. Roman Dolidze via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:45 of Round 4.

Check Out Highlights From Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez at UFC Vegas 109:

Anthony Hernandez gets it done in the main event of #UFCVegas109 pic.twitter.com/kWoK9qj3W0 — Gamblr (@Gamblr_io) August 10, 2025

WHO CAN STOP HIM???? 😤



Anthony 'Fluffy' Hernandez just earned his 8th straight win inside the Octagon!



[ #UFCVegas109 ] pic.twitter.com/1L6MQbrbvL — UFC (@ufc) August 10, 2025