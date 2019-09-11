Ben Askren Goes Off On Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Ben Askren did not hold back on Conor McGregor on social media last night.

“Funky” went after the Irishman for asking for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and his fighting career, in numerous tweets.

You don’t want to get smashed by Khabib again. Take the Dustin fight and be happy. And be nicer to old people. https://t.co/TS4DYbg2X9 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 11, 2019

He then explained the differences between him wanting a rematch with Jorge Masvidal and the Irishman wanting one against Khabib. Of course, “Gamebred” knocked out Ben Askren in five seconds at UFC 239. As for McGregor, Nurmagomedov submitted him in the fourth round in what was a dominant performance.

I got hit by 1 errant shot. Lesson learned and won’t happen again! @TheNotoriousMMA got his ass beat for 18 minutes by Khabib and that will happen damn near every time. September 11, 2019

McGregor was the first-ever UFC fighter to hold two belts at the same time. He beat some of the top names in the sport like Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, and Dustin Poirier, among others. When he was rising up the ranks he was practically unbeatable.

Now, however, Askren says the Irishman will never be a champ again given he made too much money. He suspects the determination to become the best is no longer there.

Let’s be serious @TheNotoriousMMA made too much money to ever have the desire to train at world champ level. He ain’t getting younger those times are gone. Only “glory days” and hot air now — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 11, 2019

Currently, Askren is booked to fight Demian Maia in October. As for McGregor, he currently does not have a fight booked.

What do you make of Ben Askren rant about Conor McGregor?