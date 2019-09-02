Free Fight: Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Submission Win Over Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













UFC 242 is right around the corner as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier will clash in a lightweight title unification fight.

Nurmagomedov won the vacant title by outpointing Al Iaquinta over five rounds at UFC 223 last year. He would then have his first successful title defense against Conor McGregor in their highly-anticipated grudge match at UFC 229 in October.

In what would become the UFC’s highest-grossing pay-per-view event, Nurmagomedov dominated the Irishman for majority of the four rounds. He would later get the win with a neck crank submission that saw McGregor tap.

Ahead of his second title defense against Poirier, you can now relive that entire fight in all its glory thanks to the UFC’s official YouTube channel. The full fight can be viewed below:

As for Poirier, he won the interim lightweight title by outpointing featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 236 earlier this year. He will now attempt to become the first fighter to defeat “The Eagle” when they meet in Abu Dhabi for UFC 242.

“The Diamond” is certainly confident and so is his team, with strength and conditioning coach Phil Daru expecting a fourth-round finish.

Who do you think will come out on top at UFC 242?