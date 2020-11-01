Former UFC Middleweight champion and MMA veteran Anderson Silva has left the door open to competing again after his KO loss to Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12.

During his post-fight interview, Silva was asked if this would be his final time competing in MMA, however, Silva’s response stated that while it will be the last time in the UFC it may not be the end of his fighting career.

“Today is the final day and I’m so happy to be here and doing my last show for my fans in the UFC, for UFC family.” Silva said.

When asked further if he would compete in MMA again Silva refused to rule out the possibility.

“I don’t know, first I’ll go back home and I go see with my team everything and let’s go see you know, because its tough to say this is my last or not because this is my air, this is what I do for my entire life and with my heart so let’s go see.”

Silva debuted in the UFC defeating Chris Leben before taking a title fight in just his second bout. Silva would go on to win this fight and hold the UFC Middleweight title for a record of 2,457 days. Since losing the title to Chris Weidman in 2013, Silva would go on to lose seven of his last fights most recently against Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and top contenders Jared Cannonier and Uriah Hall.

When asked about Silva’s future at the post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White confirmed that he would not be offered another fight with the company and if he chose to continue he would have to do so elsewhere.

“I’m not trying to prevent him from doing anything, he’s a grown man and he can do what he wants. He’s got one fight left with us, I’ll never let him fight, here again, I want him to retire and what I hope is when he goes home his family tells him the same thing.” White said.