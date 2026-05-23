PFL Brussels Full Results and Highlights
Earlier tonight, the Professional Fighters League returned to the ING Arena for PFL Brussels. In the main event, Patrick Habirora (8-0) locked horns with former UFC and WEC lightweight champ Benson Henderson (30-12).
PFL Brussels: Main card results
PFL Brussels Main event: Patrick Habirora defeated Benson Henderson via KO in Round 1
The bout ended in a flash. All it took was one left hand from the undefeated Patrick Habirora to knock Benson Henderson out cold and spoil the former champion’s MMA return in the first stanza at PFL Brussels.
PFL Brussels co-main event: Taylor Lapilus defeated Jake Hadley via unanimous decision
In the co-main event, Taylor Lapilus locked horns with Jake Hadley in a bout that turned out to be a one-sided affair. Lapilus controlled the pace throughout, stuffed every takedown attempt, dropped Hadley, and consistently landed the cleaner shots.
Hadley gassed out in the second round but continued shooting for takedowns until the final bell. Although Lapilus couldn’t secure the knockout, he delivered a dominant performance and cruised to a unanimous decision victory.
Boris Mbarga Atangana defeated Jared Gooden via KO in Round 1
Naoki Inoue defeated Marcirley Alves via split decision
Asael Adjoudj defeated Keisuke Sasu via KO in Round 2
PFL Brussels Prelims Results
Gustavo Oliveira defeated Baris Adiguzel via submission in Round 2
Donegi Abena defeated Joe Schilling via TKO in Round 1 [after Schilling refused to continue following headbutt drama]
Movsar Ibragimov defeated Shane Campbell via submission in Round 1
Khamzat Abaev defeated Luca Poclit via TKO in Round 1
Adam Meskini defeated Keweny Lopes via split decision
Ashley Reece defeated Rustam Serbiev via unanimous decision