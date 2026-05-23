PFL Brussels Full Results and Highlights.

Earlier tonight, the Professional Fighters League returned to the ING Arena for PFL Brussels. In the main event, Patrick Habirora (8-0) locked horns with former UFC and WEC lightweight champ Benson Henderson (30-12).

PFL Brussels: Main card results

PFL Brussels Main event: Patrick Habirora defeated Benson Henderson via KO in Round 1

The bout ended in a flash. All it took was one left hand from the undefeated Patrick Habirora to knock Benson Henderson out cold and spoil the former champion’s MMA return in the first stanza at PFL Brussels.

Patrick Habirora just knocked out 42-year-old former UFC champ Benson Henderson in 20 seconds 😅 pic.twitter.com/obu9ZrWnnU — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 23, 2026

PFL Brussels co-main event: Taylor Lapilus defeated Jake Hadley via unanimous decision

In the co-main event, Taylor Lapilus locked horns with Jake Hadley in a bout that turned out to be a one-sided affair. Lapilus controlled the pace throughout, stuffed every takedown attempt, dropped Hadley, and consistently landed the cleaner shots.

Hadley gassed out in the second round but continued shooting for takedowns until the final bell. Although Lapilus couldn’t secure the knockout, he delivered a dominant performance and cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

What a first round for Taylor Lapilus 💪#PFLBrussels | Main Card LIVE NOW | ESPN App pic.twitter.com/N8V3kphOJX — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 23, 2026

Boris Mbarga Atangana defeated Jared Gooden via KO in Round 1

QUICK WORK FOR BORIS ATANGANA 💥



BRUSSELS IS GOING CRAZY 😱#PFLBrussels | Main Card LIVE NOW | ESPN App pic.twitter.com/Mb3Ozrqx1V — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 23, 2026

Naoki Inoue defeated Marcirley Alves via split decision

WHAT A FIGHT!



Naoki Inoue defeats Marcirley Alves by split decision 🍿#PFLBrussels | Prelims LIVE NOW | Main Card 3PM ET on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/bQDce1X2PP — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 23, 2026

Asael Adjoudj defeated Keisuke Sasu via KO in Round 2

ASAEL ADJOUDJ WITH NO MERCY 😱#PFLBrussels | Prelims LIVE NOW | Main Card 3PM ET on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/3IJLL3Rr68 — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 23, 2026

PFL Brussels Prelims Results

Gustavo Oliveira defeated Baris Adiguzel via submission in Round 2

GUSTAVO OLIVEIRA MAKES HIM TAP 😤#PFLBrussels | Prelims LIVE NOW | Main Card 3PM ET on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/pPjm7wmOTv — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 23, 2026

Donegi Abena defeated Joe Schilling via TKO in Round 1 [after Schilling refused to continue following headbutt drama]

What is happening in Brussels?! 😱#PFLBrussels | Prelims LIVE NOW | Main Card 3PM ET on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/z0zZraEwPe — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 23, 2026

Donegi Abena takes the win over Joe Schilling.#PFLBrussels | Prelims LIVE NOW | Main Card 3PM ET on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/HOumat4KQX — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 23, 2026

Movsar Ibragimov defeated Shane Campbell via submission in Round 1

Movsar Ibragimov has a ton of respect for his short-notice opponent Shane Campbell 💯#PFLBrussels | Prelims LIVE NOW | Main Card 3PM ET on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/cazzc3vqJm — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 23, 2026

Khamzat Abaev defeated Luca Poclit via TKO in Round 1

DON'T BLINK 😱



KHAMZAT ABAEV GETS THE JOB DONE IN THE FIRST ROUND 🔥#PFLBrussels | Prelims LIVE NOW | Main Card 3PM ET on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/GuHc02nYOS — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 23, 2026

Adam Meskini defeated Keweny Lopes via split decision

Adam Meskini takes the W over Keweny Lopes by split decision! 😱#PFLBrussels | Prelims LIVE NOW | Main Card 3PM ET on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/mqdPBuPLne — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 23, 2026

Ashley Reece defeated Rustam Serbiev via unanimous decision