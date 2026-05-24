Magomed Ankalaev Reportedly Booked To Face Ex-Title Challenger In UFC Abu Dhabi Headliner On July 25

ByPranav Pandey
Magomed Ankalaev Booked To Face Khalil Rountree Jr. In UFC Abu Dhabi Headliner On July 25

Magomed Ankalaev seems to have locked in both a date and an opponent for his return fight.

Ankalaev was last seen in action in October 2025 at UFC 320, where his first light heavyweight title defense ended in a brutal first-round TKO loss to Alex Pereira in their rematch.

Following the defeat, it emerged that the 33-year-old Russian had entered the bout with a broken rib and aggravated the injury during the fight. He was sidelined in the aftermath, but after a nine-month layoff, Ankalaev now appears set to return to the Octagon.

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Magomed Ankalaev of Russia reacts after a unanimous-decision victory against Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Magomed Ankalaev Targeted To Fight Khalil Rountree Jr. On UFC Abu Dhabi Headliner

Magomed Ankalaev is reportedly being targeted for a return bout against former light heavyweight title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr., with the matchup expected to headline a UFC Abu Dhabi card on July 25 at the Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates.

The potential matchup was first reported by VestnikMMA on X.

The former 205-pound champion also appeared to hint at the matchup’s confirmation through multiple social media posts.

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Prior to his loss to Alex Pereira, Ankalaev had been riding a dominant 14-fight unbeaten streak, highlighted by his unanimous decision victory over “Poatan” to claim the light heavyweight title at UFC 313 in March 2025. He currently holds a 12-2-1 record in the UFC, including one no-contest, and notable wins over Aleksandar Rakić, Johnny Walker, and Thiago Santos.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Magomed Ankalaev of Russia reacts after a unanimous-decision victory against Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Meanwhile, Khalil Rountree Jr. is set to return following a brutal knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320. Prior to that setback, “The War Horse” had rebounded from his defeat to Pereira at UFC 307 with a dominant, one-sided unanimous decision victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku in June last year.

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Rountree Jr. has compiled a 10–7 record in the UFC with one no contest, with key victories over Anthony Smith, Dustin Jacoby, and Gokhan Saki.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 21: (L-R) Khalil Rountree Jr. knocks down Jamahal Hill in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
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