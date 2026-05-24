Magomed Ankalaev Reportedly Booked To Face Ex-Title Challenger In UFC Abu Dhabi Headliner On July 25

Magomed Ankalaev seems to have locked in both a date and an opponent for his return fight.

Ankalaev was last seen in action in October 2025 at UFC 320, where his first light heavyweight title defense ended in a brutal first-round TKO loss to Alex Pereira in their rematch.

Following the defeat, it emerged that the 33-year-old Russian had entered the bout with a broken rib and aggravated the injury during the fight. He was sidelined in the aftermath, but after a nine-month layoff, Ankalaev now appears set to return to the Octagon.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Magomed Ankalaev of Russia reacts after a unanimous-decision victory against Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Magomed Ankalaev Targeted To Fight Khalil Rountree Jr. On UFC Abu Dhabi Headliner

Magomed Ankalaev is reportedly being targeted for a return bout against former light heavyweight title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr., with the matchup expected to headline a UFC Abu Dhabi card on July 25 at the Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates.

The potential matchup was first reported by VestnikMMA on X.

⚡️ Бой Магомеда Анкалаева (UFC 12-2-1-1NC) и Халила Раунтри (UFC 10-7-1NC) 25 июля станет главным событием #UFCAbuDhabi. pic.twitter.com/Ttm1KXOjkV — Вестник ММА (@VestnikMMA) May 22, 2026

The former 205-pound champion also appeared to hint at the matchup’s confirmation through multiple social media posts.

Contract signed. I miss dunking on people.

See you soon 🏀👊🏽 — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) May 21, 2026

Prior to his loss to Alex Pereira, Ankalaev had been riding a dominant 14-fight unbeaten streak, highlighted by his unanimous decision victory over “Poatan” to claim the light heavyweight title at UFC 313 in March 2025. He currently holds a 12-2-1 record in the UFC, including one no-contest, and notable wins over Aleksandar Rakić, Johnny Walker, and Thiago Santos.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Magomed Ankalaev of Russia reacts after a unanimous-decision victory against Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Meanwhile, Khalil Rountree Jr. is set to return following a brutal knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320. Prior to that setback, “The War Horse” had rebounded from his defeat to Pereira at UFC 307 with a dominant, one-sided unanimous decision victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku in June last year.

Rountree Jr. has compiled a 10–7 record in the UFC with one no contest, with key victories over Anthony Smith, Dustin Jacoby, and Gokhan Saki.