PFL MENA: Dubai – Pride of Arabia Results

The Professional Fighters League will kick off the 2026 PFL MENA season at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, where fans can expect a night of tournament action, showcase bouts, and potential breakout performances from across the region.

In the featherweight tournament main event, the United Arab Emirates’ Mohammad Yahya will face Tunisia’s Mehdi Saadi in a high-stakes clash to close the show. With both men looking to make an early statement in the bracket, the bout is expected to carry major implications for the road to the featherweight final.

PFL MENA 9: Pride of Arabia

The co-main event will feature a lightweight tournament quarterfinal between Morocco’s undefeated Salah Eddine Hamli and Algeria’s Ylies Djiroun. Hamli will look to continue his momentum as one of the division’s most promising names, while Djiroun will aim to use his experience to spoil those plans and move on to the semi-finals.

In another featherweight tournament quarterfinal, Hamza Kooheji will take on Taha Bendaoud in a pivotal opening-round matchup. With a semi-final berth at stake, both fighters will have a chance to strengthen their standing in one of the most competitive divisions on the card.

Rising Emirati prospect Zamzam Al Hammadi will make her highly anticipated PFL MENA debut in a women’s strawweight amateur showcase against Abeer Mansour. Fighting in front of a home crowd, Al Hammadi will enter one of the most closely watched showcase appearances of the night.

In a lightweight tournament quarterfinal, Mohammad Fahmi will meet Assem Ghanem with a semi-final slot on the line. Both men will look to seize the moment and emerge as one of the division’s early contenders.

Ahmed El Sisy and Harda Karim will square off in another lightweight tournament quarterfinal with major implications for the bracket. After being elevated to tournament status following changes to the card, Basel Shalaan and Abdullah Saleem will also meet in an official lightweight tournament quarterfinal bout, adding even more weight to the night’s lightweight slate.

In flyweight showcase action, Hamad Marhoon will face Saher Qasmieh in what promises to be a fast-paced contest. Ahmed Albrahim and Ibrahim Mahmoud will also collide in a welterweight showcase bout, while Butti Suwaid Alameri and Hamada Osman will open the card in a featherweight amateur showcase.

PFL MENA: DUBAI – PRIDE OF ARABIA RESULTS

Mohammad Yahya (12-6) vs. Mehdi Saadi (6-2)

Salah Eddine Hamli (11-0) vs. Ylies Djiroun (24-9)

Hamza Kooheji (14-4) vs. Taha Bendaoud (5-1)

Zamzam Al Hammadi (2-0) vs. Abeer Mansour (2-1)

Mohammad Fahmi (4-1) vs. Assem Ghanem (5-0)

Ahmed El Sisy (7-2) vs. Harda Karim (5-2)

Basel Shalaan (5-1) vs. Abdullah Saleem (6-1)

Hamad Marhoon (1-0) vs. Saher Qasmieh (2-0)

Ahmed Albrahim (0-0) vs. Ibrahim Mahmoud (0-0)

Butti Suwaid Alameri (0-0) vs. Hamada Osman (3-1) (Amatuer)