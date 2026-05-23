Oleksandr Usyk Breaks Rico Verhoeven in Final Moments With Stunning TKO

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBC heavyweight title against GLORY’s longest-reigning heavyweight kickboxing champion, Rico Verhoeven, tonight at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, and if Verhoeven manages to dethrone Usyk, he will become the new WBC heavyweight champion.

On the other hand, if Usyk wins, the fight will count as a successful defence of his WBC title. However, reports suggest that while Usyk’s IBF and WBA belts are attached to tonight’s event, Verhoeven cannot win those titles because he is an unranked challenger. Hence, those belts will be declared vacant if boxing’s pound-for-pound king suffers a loss.

Let us witness how this crossover fight between two legends plays out.

Rico Verhoeven ran to the ring 👀



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/B5u1WmJ4QE — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven: Round-by-round updates

Round 1

As the crowd chants Rico, Verhoeven stuns Oleksandr Usyk with heavy body shots and a clean punch to the face that appears to shake the champion. Verhoeven clearly takes Round 1. Usyk starts slow and looks patient at the moment.

Round 2

Oleksandr Usyk has started to respect Rico Verhoeven’s power. In Round 2, the kickboxing legend dominates once again. Rico looks sharp, active, and clearly has better output and accuracy so far. Can the Dutchman maintain this pace over the remaining 10 rounds and continue forcing the champion onto the back foot?

Round 3

A better round for the champ, but Verhoeven is not slowing down anytime soon. He ate multiple big shots in the third stanza but also landed some terrific combinations. Is Usyk waiting for “King of Kickboxing” to slow down?

Round 4

A much better round for Oleksandr Usyk. He goes all out, but those clean shots are still not enough to stun and slow down Rico Verhoeven just yet.

Round 5

Another strong round for Rico Verhoeven, who is smelling blood. Every time he stuns Oleksandr Usyk, he immediately looks for the finish. Usyk, on the other hand, remains patient and composed despite the pressure.

How are you scoring Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven? 🤔



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/u9EKsPUJ7e — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Round 6

“King of Kickboxing” still has more output, better combinations, constant movement, and is not gassing out just yet. Verhoeven steals another round with ease.

Round 7

Another round for Verhoeven, as Usyk, even after 7 rounds, finds it hard to manage distance and figure out the range. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old continues to impress with his cardio and relentless shots to Oleksandr Usyk’s body and face, with one brutal punch nearly sending the champion stumbling.

Round 8

The 39-year-old Ukrainian ends Round 8 on a high note and is now showing urgency. Verhoeven, on the other hand, won’t slow down tonight. Keeps it in the front foot, eats a few big shots, but does not stop landing the bigger ones.

Round 9

“King of Kickboxing” with another dominant round. Usyk changes stances, but that does not help him as Verhoeven keeps dismantling him with liver shots and crushing combinations.

Round 10

Oleksandr Usyk has no answer to Rico Verhoeven’s game at the moment. Usyk appears to be gassing out completely. In the final seconds of Round 10, he tries to turn the tide in his favour, pushing Rico Verhoeven onto the back foot with a slick, explosive combination, but was that enough to pocket this round?

Round 11

Rico Verhoeven gets knocked down by Oleksandr Usyk. Just as Verhoeven manages to beat the count and the bout resumes, Usyk wastes no time and goes for the final kill.

OLEKSANDR USYK RETAINS HIS RING AND HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD TITLES AFTER A THRILLING 11TH ROUND FINISH 😤



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/j4yMRPSjTD — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Oleksandr Usyk beats Rico Verhoeven in the last minute of the 11th round 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/4X7Lj61scV — BDS (@BDSTRIO) May 23, 2026

Official decision: Oleksandr Usyk defeats Rico Verhoeven by TKO in Round 11.