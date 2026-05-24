Rico Verhoeven Says He Was Denied Chance To “Go Out On His Shield” In Controversial Stoppage Loss To Oleksandr Usyk

Rico Verhoeven was all class, but clearly disappointed after his recent loss.

Last night, Verhoeven challenged Oleksandr Usyk for the WBC heavyweight title in Egypt, headlining a unique event staged near the Pyramids of Giza. Taking part in only his second professional boxing bout, the Dutch star entered as a massive underdog against the undefeated champion.

From the opening rounds, “King of Kickboxing” exceeded expectations, using his size, pressure, and body work to disrupt Usyk’s rhythm. He held his own against the Ukrainian, finding success in close exchanges and maintaining a steady pace. By the eighth round, open scoring had the fight level at 76-76 across all three judges.

The Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven scorecards prior to the stoppage 👀



Glory in Giza on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/4KJ2i72gwx — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

The fight’s defining moment came late in Round 11, when “The Cat” dropped Verhoeven with an uppercut. He beat the count and regained his footing, still attempting to defend as the action resumed. However, with just one second left before the bell, referee Mark Lyson stopped the contest at 2:59 of the round, awarding Usyk a TKO victory.

The moment Oleksandr Usyk stopped Rico Verhoeven 👀



Glory in Giza on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/QUvbwoiDXf — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 24, 2026

The abrupt call sparked controversy, as Rico Verhoeven, his team, and many combat sports enthusiasts believed he was denied a fair chance to survive the round and continue.

Highlights of Oleksandr Usyk's victory over Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza 🎞️



Glory in Giza on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/D2KGDQXwI0 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 24, 2026

Image: @ringmagazine/X

Rico Verhoeven Reacts To Controversial Stoppage Loss Against Oleksandr Usyk

Following the controversial defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, Rico Verhoeven addressed the result during his in-ring interview. Clearly disappointed yet composed, the “King of Kickboxing” maintained that the stoppage came too soon, adding that he would have welcomed the chance to see out the fight or go out swinging.

“Yeah, of course I thought it was an early stoppage, but in the end, it’s not up to me,” Rico Verhoeven said. “Still, I found it a little bit early. I believe that the referee knows that we’re almost at the end of the round. Let me go out on my shield or let the bell go. That’s what I thought, but like I said, it’s not up to me.”

The GLORY Kickboxing legend added that he took pride in his performance and felt it would turn heads across the boxing world.

“It was so close. Let me go out on my shield or go into the 12th. I was close. We were pretty equal on the score cards, or at least that’s what I felt like. But I’m very proud, very thankful. … I’m super proud with my performance. The boxing world will hopefully now embrace me as a boxer, as well.”