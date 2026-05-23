Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven: Fight Card Full Results

Earlier tonight, at the Pyramids in Giza, Egypt, Oleksandr Usyk defended his WBC heavyweight title against kickboxing phenom Rico Verhoeven in the headliner.

This was Verhoeven’s second boxing outing to date and the long-time GLORY heavyweight champion despite having far less boxing experience, won the majority of the first 11 rounds.

In the 11th stanza, after being knocked down, Verhoeven beat the count, but Usyk smelled blood and went all out to score the TKO win, which even the commentators and Verhoeven’s corner labelled as an early stopage.

Had Usyk not secured the knockout and Verhoeven survived the round, the Ukrainian champion would likely have needed a finish in the final stanza to retain his titles. Verhoeven came incredibly close to pulling off the upset, and Usyk has already agreed to a rematch.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven: Main card results

Oleksandr Usyk beats Rico Verhoeven in Round 11 by TKO, retains his Ring and WBC heavyweight titles.

OLEKSANDR USYK RETAINS HIS RING AND HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD TITLES AFTER A THRILLING 11TH ROUND FINISH 😤



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/j4yMRPSjTD — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

USYK WINS ‼️



Oleksandr Usyk retains his Ring and WBC heavyweight titles, stopping a valiant Rico Verhoeven in round 11 💥



Presented by @HUMAIN.



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/QHVtuNGhN5 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Hamzah Sheeraz defeated Alem Begic via Round 2 KO to become the WBO super middleweight world champion.

Hamzah Sheeraz is the UK's newest world champion 🇬🇧👑



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/bZjZ9T4Tqn — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

😬💥 HAMZAH SHEERAZ LANDS A BRUTAL BODYSHOT AND GETS THE FINISH IN THE SECOND ROUND!



👀 Usyk vs. Verhoeven is up next.



pic.twitter.com/XqGqQilVyt — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 23, 2026

Jack Catterall defeated Shakhram Giyasov via unanimous decision

CATTERALL IS VICTORIOUS 🦁



Jack Catterall captures the WBA ‘regular’ welterweight belt with a decision victory over Shakhram Giyasov 💪



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/OY3UI0rB6q — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Frank Sanchez defeated Richard Torrez Jr. via Round 2 KO

ONE PUNCH KO 🤯



Frank Sanchez KNOCKS OUT Richard Torrez Jr in round two 👀



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/LI6YLkyp2G — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Mizuki Hiruta defeated Mai Soliman via unanimous decision

All the emotions for Mizuki Hiruta after her unanimous decision win over Mai Soliman in Egypt 👏🏆



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/QIMrdDxiv5 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

AND STILL 👑



Mizuki Hiruta puts in a flawless performance to defend her Ring and WBO junior bantamweight titles against Mai Soliman 👏🏼



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/5B7jMNPA10 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Benjamin Mendes Tani defeated Daniel Lapin via TKO in Round 4

UPSET IN THE OPENER 😮



Benjamin Mendes Tani opens the main card with a stoppage victory over Daniel Lapin 😤



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ZwsgCeMLZ4 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Prelims

Jamar Talley defeated Basem Mamdouh via Round 2 KO

STILL UNDEFEATED ✅



Jamar Talley advances to 7-0 with a dominant knockout win over Basem Mamdouh at the Pyramids of Giza 👏🏼



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/tZxpXtzyES — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Sultan Almohammed defeated Dedy Imprax via Round 1 KO

SICKENING BODY SHOT 🤢



Sultan Almohammed moves to 4-0 with a knockout victory over Dedy Imprax 🔥



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/T1WlrAy8S3 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya defeated Ali Sserunkuma via unanimous decision

1-0 🥊



Mahmoud Moubarak defeats Ali Sserunkuma by… in his profesional debut ✅



Glory in Giza | May 23rd | LIVE on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/TDwznGxQbH — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Omar Hikal defeated Michael Kalyalya via Round 3 KO