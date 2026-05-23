Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven: Fight Card Full Results
Earlier tonight, at the Pyramids in Giza, Egypt, Oleksandr Usyk defended his WBC heavyweight title against kickboxing phenom Rico Verhoeven in the headliner.
This was Verhoeven’s second boxing outing to date and the long-time GLORY heavyweight champion despite having far less boxing experience, won the majority of the first 11 rounds.
In the 11th stanza, after being knocked down, Verhoeven beat the count, but Usyk smelled blood and went all out to score the TKO win, which even the commentators and Verhoeven’s corner labelled as an early stopage.
Had Usyk not secured the knockout and Verhoeven survived the round, the Ukrainian champion would likely have needed a finish in the final stanza to retain his titles. Verhoeven came incredibly close to pulling off the upset, and Usyk has already agreed to a rematch.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven: Main card results
Oleksandr Usyk beats Rico Verhoeven in Round 11 by TKO, retains his Ring and WBC heavyweight titles.
Hamzah Sheeraz defeated Alem Begic via Round 2 KO to become the WBO super middleweight world champion.
Jack Catterall defeated Shakhram Giyasov via unanimous decision
Frank Sanchez defeated Richard Torrez Jr. via Round 2 KO
Mizuki Hiruta defeated Mai Soliman via unanimous decision
Benjamin Mendes Tani defeated Daniel Lapin via TKO in Round 4
Prelims
Jamar Talley defeated Basem Mamdouh via Round 2 KO
Sultan Almohammed defeated Dedy Imprax via Round 1 KO
Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya defeated Ali Sserunkuma via unanimous decision
Omar Hikal defeated Michael Kalyalya via Round 3 KO