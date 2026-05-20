Carlos Prates admits he wakes up in pain every single day

BySubham
Carlos Prates

No. 2 UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates already has retirement on his mind. The Brazilian has given his two cents on how much longer he wants to compete professionally.

The 32-year-old boasts a UFC record of 7-1, with all of those victories coming via knockout. Prates most recently locked horns with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Perth and won by TKO in Round 3. After finishing 2 former champions back-to-back, he is now very confident that in his next fight, he will fight the welterweight champion.

Meanwhile, during a recent sit-down with Ariel Helwani, while discussing potential retirement, “The Nightmare” confessed that he’s already suffering from back pain and daily terrible footache, and there’s not a single day he wakes up feeling 100% painfree.
Prates does not desire to endure post-training pain for long and has therefore decided that he will retire after 3 or 4 more years of fighting. He said:

“When I wake up and go out of my bed, bro I cannot even walk well. I need to wait 20 minutes. Need wait for my back to stop the pain, my feet.”

Check out Carlos Prates’ comments below:

During the same interview, Prates also showed interest in fighting Ilia Topuria once the former captures the welterweight throne and provided “El Matador” moves up to 170-pounds.

Chasing a superfight with Topuria makes it clear that before thinking about hanging up the gloves, Carlos Prates is looking to land a few blockbuster paydays and ride off into the sunset with his pockets full.

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Carlos Prates does not like to sleep much

Carlos Prates does not like to sleep 7-8 hours, which most professional athletes do to recover faster. During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, “The Nightmare” confessed that he is not a fan of long naps and sleeps a maximum of 4 hours on normal days. He added:

“Bro, I cannot sleep too much, normal days I sleep like 4 hours. I go sleep at like 11 or midnight, and 1:30am I wake up and stay awake all night. Then I go sleep like 6:30am until 8:30/9am then I go to the gym.”

Check our Carlos Prates’ comments below:

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Subham is a writer and editor with experience spanning MMA, Health & Fitness, true crime, and pop culture. He has previously worked with Sportskeeda MMA, SK True Crime, and SK Pop, Movies, and Shows.
He currently covers the UFC for LowKickMMA and MMA Pros Picks.

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