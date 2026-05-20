Carlos Prates admits he wakes up in pain every single day

No. 2 UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates already has retirement on his mind. The Brazilian has given his two cents on how much longer he wants to compete professionally.

The 32-year-old boasts a UFC record of 7-1, with all of those victories coming via knockout. Prates most recently locked horns with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Perth and won by TKO in Round 3. After finishing 2 former champions back-to-back, he is now very confident that in his next fight, he will fight the welterweight champion.



Meanwhile, during a recent sit-down with Ariel Helwani, while discussing potential retirement, “The Nightmare” confessed that he’s already suffering from back pain and daily terrible footache, and there’s not a single day he wakes up feeling 100% painfree.

Prates does not desire to endure post-training pain for long and has therefore decided that he will retire after 3 or 4 more years of fighting. He said:

“When I wake up and go out of my bed, bro I cannot even walk well. I need to wait 20 minutes. Need wait for my back to stop the pain, my feet.”

Check out Carlos Prates’ comments below:

Carlos Prates says he plans to retire at 35 or 36 years old. He says he can’t get out of bed without being in pain



“When I wake up and go out of my bed, bro I cannot even walk well. I need to wait 20 minutes. Need wait for my back to stop the pain, my feet”



via @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/2Q65FRi0bd — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) May 20, 2026

During the same interview, Prates also showed interest in fighting Ilia Topuria once the former captures the welterweight throne and provided “El Matador” moves up to 170-pounds.



Chasing a superfight with Topuria makes it clear that before thinking about hanging up the gloves, Carlos Prates is looking to land a few blockbuster paydays and ride off into the sunset with his pockets full.

Carlos Prates does not like to sleep much

Carlos Prates does not like to sleep 7-8 hours, which most professional athletes do to recover faster. During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, “The Nightmare” confessed that he is not a fan of long naps and sleeps a maximum of 4 hours on normal days. He added:

“Bro, I cannot sleep too much, normal days I sleep like 4 hours. I go sleep at like 11 or midnight, and 1:30am I wake up and stay awake all night. Then I go sleep like 6:30am until 8:30/9am then I go to the gym.”

Check our Carlos Prates’ comments below: