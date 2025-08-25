American Bryce Mitchell Goes Full Meltdown Over Cracker Barrel Logo Change

The Arkansas UFC athlete Bryce Mitchell lost his mind when the Southern restaurant chain ditched its old-timey mascot.

Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell has once again proven he’s the UFC’s most reliable source of eyeball-rolling controversy. The 30-year-old Arkansas fighter exploded online after discovering Cracker Barrel swapped out its longtime logo featuring “Uncle Herschel” for a bland text-only design.

Bryce Mitchell Rips Cracker Barrel Rebrand

“I found out Cracker Barrel got gayed out,” Bryce Mitchell declared with his signature tact. “I think some feminist woman took over the restaurant… The woman ain’t even fit to run the kitchen, let alone run the whole company”.

The “feminist woman” in question is Julie Felss Masino, who became Cracker Barrel’s CEO in November 2023. Masino comes with serious corporate credentials – she previously ran international operations at Taco Bell and held leadership roles at Starbucks, Mattel, and Sprinkles Cupcakes. Her crime against Mitchell’s worldview appears to be leading a $700 million transformation of the chain’s 660-plus locations.

Cracker Barrel announced the logo change Tuesday as part of what they called the “fifth evolution” of their branding. Gone is Uncle Herschel, the overall-wearing figure who sat beside a barrel for nearly 48 years. In his place sits a minimalist yellow octagon with black text – corporate design 101.

The backlash was swift and merciless. Conservative social media exploded. Donald Trump Jr. jumped in with confusion.

But Bryce Mitchell’s reaction stood out even in this crowded field of outrage. The fighter, who’s made a career of controversial takes alongside his impressive grappling skills, seemed personally offended that a woman now runs his favorite comfort food chain.

This latest outburst fits Mitchell’s pattern perfectly. Earlier this year, UFC president Dana White called him “beyond disgusting” after Mitchell defended Adolf Hitler on his podcast, claiming the Nazi leader was “a good guy” before getting into drugs. White condemned the comments but took no disciplinary action, citing free speech.

Mitchell later apologized for those remarks, admitting he “sounded insensitive.” No apology yet for his Cracker Barrel meltdown, though the restaurant chain seems unbothered by the controversy.

Cracker Barrel stood firm, insisting their “values haven’t changed” and that Uncle Herschel remains “front and center” in restaurants, just not on the logo.

For Mitchell, the Cracker Barrel controversy adds another chapter to his growing reputation as MMA’s village oddball. Whether he’s claiming the Earth is flat, refusing to wear seatbelts, or now attacking female CEOs, “Thug Nasty” never fails to deliver content that makes headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The fighter from Cabot, Arkansas, seems determined to turn every cultural moment into his personal soapbox.